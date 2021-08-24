Magic: The Gathering Showcase 2021 Recap – Tons Of Info Revealed

Today, Wizards of the Coast conducted their Showcase 2021 stream for Magic: The Gathering, the first trading card game to hit markets anywhere. In addition to showing a bit of information from the next couple of sets for 2021, this stream showed off a ton of teasers for what we as consumers can come to expect from the game in the coming year of 2022, with a bit of 2023 in the mix as well.

To recap the stream, which can be found via the link to YouTube at the bottom of this article, the main sets for Magic's 2022 release roster are the following:

Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty, a return to the plane of existence called Kamigawa, two millennia after the events of the first block, which debuted in 2004

Streets of New Capenna, the debut of an all-new plane. This set features a noir-style "gangster" theme and mob rule by warring Demon crime families

Dominaria United, which is yet another return to the plane of Dominaria. It is likely that this set will feature various races from the plane of existence making alliances to combat a major threat.

The Brothers' War, a look back at the war that was examined in Antiquities, a set from nearly 30 years ago, from the lens of the places, notable participants, and victims of the conflict between brothers Urza and Mishra

In addition to the sets that will be Standard-legal, Magic: The Gathering will be coming out with quite a few ancillary sets which will be supplemental to the game's various other formats. These ancillary sets include:

Unfinity, the next silver-bordered "Un" set. According to Senior Magic Designer Mark Rosewater , who arrived to the live stream in a mock spacesuit, this set will be put in the context of a setting that is an interplanetary circus, presumably outside of the known black-bordered Multiverse

, who arrived to the live stream in a mock spacesuit, this set will be put in the context of a setting that is an interplanetary circus, presumably outside of the known black-bordered Multiverse Commander Legends: Battle For Baldur's Gate, a new Commander Legends set with its rules for the Commander Draft format. This is also another set inspired by Dungeons & Dragons and will feature various characters from the worlds of that game as well as etched foil Legendary Creature cards.

Jumpstart 2, a new Jumpstart set for physical, paper Magic play. Not to be confused with Jumpstart: Historic Horizons

Double Masters 2, a sequel to the first Double Masters supplemental set from 2020, which will feature a multicolor theme

The next, and perhaps most anticipated new innovation for Magic is the Universes Beyond initiative. This new series of Magic: The Gathering will feature various intellectual properties licensed to Wizards of the Coast for new Magic cards. Some of these IPs will include:

four new Commander preconstructed decks featuring aesthetics from Warhammer 40,000 by Games Workshop, to be released in late 2022

a new entire set to be legal in Modern alongside four additional Commander decks, based on properties from author J.R.R. Tolkein 's Lord of the Rings book series. This will release in 2023 and will not feature the movie properties, but rather use original art focused on the stories.

's Lord of the Rings book series. This will release in 2023 and will not feature the movie properties, but rather use original art focused on the stories. Two Secret Lair releases; one will be a set of reprints with art based on Fortnite, and the second is based on the Street Fighter video game series. While not much is known about these cards beyond that, we do know there will be a card based on Street Fighter's character Chun-Li, and she will have a multikicker ability.

Finally, on the topic of Secret Lair products, there is a superdrop series happening right now that features five new Secret Lair drops.

For more information about these upcoming releases, you can watch the stream on YouTube at the bottom of this article, or check out Wizards of the Coast's article on their official Magic: The Gathering news hub, DailyMTG, by clicking here.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Magic Showcase 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DPrq5jk5J04)