Magic: The Gathering Teases New Innistrad Set: Midnight Hunt

Not even two days after the conclusion of the spoiler season for Jumpstart: Historic Horizons, Wizards of the Coast has already begun to tease Magic: The Gathering players with the next set for the premier trading card game: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt! Today, over Twitch's WeeklyMTG stream, Wizards of the Coast employees Chris Peeler, Mike Turian, and Ethan Fleischer revealed some of the things we can come to expect from the new set and its sister set, Innistrad: Crimson Vow.

The first thing we saw in previews is the return of the flashback mechanic in the form of Join The Dance. This is novel despite having seen flashback a few times before in Innistrad sets, in part because we will be seeing multicolored spells with flashback in this set.

Next, we saw the Bundle promo for the set, Triskedekaiphile. This card continues the fitting theme of the number 13 in cards from the setting.

Next, we got a look at Champion of the Perished, the Buy-A-Box promo from the set. This card is an amusing, zombified parody of Champion of the Parish, an iconic card from the original Innistrad set.

After this, we saw glimpses of other Promo Pack cards which players can encounter alongside Join The Dance. These various cards are going to be staple cards for the Standard rotation.

Next, we got a treat in the form of Wrenn and Seven, one of the planeswalker cards from Innistrad: Midnight Hunt. Wrenn was last seen in Modern Horizons with her sixth treefolk symbiont, Six, and now she is on the gothin horror plane, presumably as some embodiment of the harvest season.

The final thing that was previewed by Wizards of the Coast in this stream was a set of ten basic lands, with seriously awesome black-and-white full art:

What do you think of all of these Magic: The Gathering previews for the next Innistrad set, and of the preview seasons being done in rapid succession? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!