Magic: The Gathering Alpha Chaos Orb Up For Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas that deals primarily in comics, video games, trading cards, and other collectible items, has put a graded, Excellent copy of Chaos Orb from Magic: The Gathering's Alpha set up for auction! One of the few black-bordered manual dexterity cards, Chaos Orb, is typically illegal for play in most formats but is the focus of an interesting urban legend. Prospective bidders have until Saturday, July 24th, at 12:50 PM Central Time (or 1:50 PM Eastern Time) to place a bid on this evocative and perhaps mildly controversial trading card.

Chaos Orb is a card that requires manual dexierity to utilize, which goes against the spirit of most, if not all, modern tabletop games. However, it is said that, during a pivotal moment in the final match of a major Magic tournament, a competing player activated Chaos Orb and promptly tore it into pieces, sprinkling these scraps onto the board of his opponent. Because the game had not devised rules against this, Chaos Orb's pieces destroyed the opponent's board, giving the player an in and winning him the match. This legend isn't exactly confirmed, but it did inspire the Unglued card called Chaos Confetti. Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions, "Only 1100 of each rare card were printed in this groundbreaking edition, making each copy that comes along a noteworthy event. According to BGS population report, there are 3 [copies of] Chaos Orb graded in a 6 and 118 graded higher."

If you are interested in bidding on this iconic card from Magic: The Gathering's extensive history, please kindly remember that you have until Saturday, July 24th, at 12:50 PM Central Time, or 1:50 PM Eastern Time, to do so. You can find the auction's listing page on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!