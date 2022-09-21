Mahokenshi Receives New Trailer Ahead Of Free Demo

Iceberg Interactive has revealed a new trailer for Mahokenshi as they will release a free demo of the game on September 22nd. The game isn't set to be released until January 2023; however, the team wanted to give you a taste of what's to come as you can try out this limited version of their Japan-inspired deck-building strategy game, developed by Game Source Studio. Until tomorrow, enjoy the latest trailer below!

Mahokenshi's free Steam demo will allow deckbuilding fans to experience the Celestial Islands from the perspective of the relentless Ayaka of House Ruby and the newly announced Kaito of House Sapphire, a powerful tactician whose playstyle is based on defense, area of effect, and provocation. The demo will also feature more enemies, a new tutorial, a new mission, a new leveling system, and a new Mahoken tree. The full game will include two additional characters: stealth master Sota of House Jade and intelligent spellcaster Miskai of House Topaz. Players will be challenged to build their card decks, evolve their chosen character, and expertly strategize to protect the sanctity of the Celestial Islands from the corruption of a forbidden magic. Collect over 200 lovingly illustrated cards, defeat formidable foes, and discover treasure and remote locations. Execute gorgeous fully animated attacks on your journey to restore harmony.

Wielding both blade and magic, it is your duty to protect the floating Celestial Islands from powerful opponents who seek to corrupt them. Challenge your fate and build your card deck to defeat foes and complete missions. Evolve your character with every playthrough, and become the Mahokenshi the world needs. Travel a vast array of vibrant and beautifully designed 3D maps. Meet the different people of the Celestial Islands, save villages, discover shrines and defeat deadly demons. See your battles brought to life with fully animated characters. Perform magical maneuvers, fiery attacks, strong defensive moves, and swift counterattacks on your way to restoring peace to the world.