Make Your Castle A Proper Home In Castle Flipper

Gaming Factory has revealed their latest simulation game as you will be able to turn a castle into a proper mansion with Castle Flipper. As you may have suspected, it's House Flipper, but with castles. Not very imaginative in concept, but they have transformed the game into a medieval construction lover's paradise as you'll take run-down castles and give them new life. The game is set to be released on May 27th on Steam.

Castle Flipper takes place at the turn of the 16th and 17th century, which is of significant importance to the decor and renovation options gamers will have at their disposal. Next to the usual medieval buildings, they will also be able to find some baroque and renaissance elements that will add variety to the gameplay and give players more options for interior decoration. Become a medieval builder – build your own kingdom and customize it to your liking. Start with your own inherited piece of bare land, then work as a craftsman to clean, repair, build, and decorate medieval, renaissance, and baroque buildings and castles. Visit beautiful locations, work hard, and maybe one day the saying "my home is my castle" will have a literal meaning to your royal self.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Castle Flipper – Release Date Reveal Trailer (https://youtu.be/GBEktemaoJE)