Mandragora Announced For PC & Console This Year

Publisher Marvelous revealed this week they are releasing their upcoming RPG Mandragora for PC and all three major consoles in 2022. This game is far more of a story-driven experience that contains elements of both side-scroller action games and RPG elements, and while it looks really modern, there are a lot of throwback vibes to old-school NES and SNES titles like Castlevania. Youc an check out the game's announcement trailer below as we now wait for the team to put an official release date on this one.

In Mandragora, mankind has surrendered the world to the monsters. People hide away behind walls of brick and palisades of ignorance, constructed by their leaders. Joy and delight are coveted jewels, out of reach of the masses. This is not the world you were promised. Travel by night and take it back. Journey through a world in decline, slowly falling prey to the damaging effects of Entropy. Fight against vicious enemies, challenge unique, deadly bosses, meet new allies, enemies, and every shade in-between, and make harsh moral choices. There are many paths worth taking. Choose yours. Explore a universe of gorgeous paint strokes: Immerse yourself in a rich, dark, painterly 2.5D world as the epic and twisted music composed by Christos Antoniou brings this atmospheric world to life.

Immerse yourself in a rich, dark, painterly 2.5D world as the epic and twisted music composed by Christos Antoniou brings this atmospheric world to life. Delve into a story-driven dark fantasy adventure: Leave the sanctuary of the Crimson City and travel through a vast, interconnected world that will take you from dark forests to deadly swamps, burning deserts and more.

Leave the sanctuary of the Crimson City and travel through a vast, interconnected world that will take you from dark forests to deadly swamps, burning deserts and more. Enter the dark realm of Entropy: Acquire the legendary Witch Lantern and enter the dark realm of Entropy through tears in the fabric of reality.

Acquire the legendary Witch Lantern and enter the dark realm of Entropy through tears in the fabric of reality. Encounter horrific monsters and terrifying creatures: Add fallen foes to your bestiary as you battle distinctive enemies and unique, deadly bosses to discover what really lurks in the shadows.

Add fallen foes to your bestiary as you battle distinctive enemies and unique, deadly bosses to discover what really lurks in the shadows. Upgrade your toolset: Find artisans to join your growing caravan to unlock new upgrades. Grow herbs to brew beneficial potions and craft powerful weapons, armour and trinkets to help you along the way.

Find artisans to join your growing caravan to unlock new upgrades. Grow herbs to brew beneficial potions and craft powerful weapons, armour and trinkets to help you along the way. Play your way: Master the punishing side-scrolling action as one of multiple unique classes and customize your character's active skills through a deep and rewarding character development system. Complete the game and start anew on countless NG+ difficulty levels.