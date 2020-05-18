Maneater Receives A Launch Trailer Before Coming Out This Week

The time is approaching for you to become the shark in Maneater, but before that can happen, there's one last trailer for you to check out. It's only a matter of days until you can turn yourself into a killer shark roaming the waters looking for someone to feast on. As the game allows you to become one of the most vicious predators in the sea (perhaps a little mutilated, maybe a tad mutated) and hunt down humans in some of the weirdest and most satisfying ways possible. The new trailer, which you can check out below, shows off more of the game and the ways you'll be able to plan, hunt, and take out threats that may stop you from feasting on the dumb humans who aren't paying attention. Unless that is, you get caught by one of the smart ones who never trust the water. Enjoy the trailer below as the game releases on May 22nd, 2020 for Epic Games Store on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

Experience the ultimate power fantasy as the apex predator of the seas – a terrifying SHARK! Maneater is a single player, open world action RPG (ShaRkPG) where YOU are the shark. Starting as a small shark pup you are tasked with surviving the harsh world while eating your way up the ecosystem. To do this you will explore a large and varied open world encountering diverse enemies – both human and wildlife. Find the right resources and you can grow and evolve far beyond what nature intended, allowing the player to tailor the shark to their play style. This is fortunate, because to get revenge on the cruel fisherman that dismembered you will take evolving into a massive shark, an apex predator of legends. Eat. Explore. Evolve.