MapleStory: Idle RPG Announces Early November Launch Date

Only a few weeks after it was first revealed and taking registered players, MapleStory: Idle RPG now has a release set for next week

Article Summary MapleStory: Idle RPG officially launches on mobile devices in early November from Nexon.

Classic MapleStory universe meets new idle RPG gameplay with auto-battle and offline progress.

Customize characters, collect gear, and assemble companions for battles and growth dungeons.

Launch events feature daily missions, login rewards, and exclusive summoning tickets for players.

Nexon has confirmed that its upcoming mobile title, MapleStory: Idle RPG, is already set for release next month.The team was just taking pre-registrations for players a few weeks ago, and now we already have a launch date, as it will arrive on November 5, 2025, for iOS and Android.

MapleStory: Idle RPG

Infused with the nostalgia of the MapleStory series, MapleStory: Idle RPG brings the beloved MapleStory universe alive through a brand-new idle RPG adventure. Players can experience the classic MapleStory charm through accessible auto-battle features that allow characters to progress even while offline. With diverse gear collection, skill mastery, and extensive character customization, fans can enjoy casual yet rewarding gameplay. While staying true to the franchise's essence, key features have been added to the game to provide fans with new layers of enjoyment!

Auto Battle and Auto Growth – Players can now sit back, relax and enjoy the game as their character never stops getting stronger, no matter where you are – school, work, or bed!

Players can now sit back, relax and enjoy the game as their character never stops getting stronger, no matter where you are – school, work, or bed! Reliable Companion System – Players won't have to battle alone as they can gather diverse companions and shape their own battle style.

Players won't have to battle alone as they can gather diverse companions and shape their own battle style. Various Growth Dungeons – Learn the boss's patterns and clear the dungeon, making gameplay simpler and more fun than ever!

Learn the boss's patterns and clear the dungeon, making gameplay simpler and more fun than ever! PVP Arena of Intense Clashes – Prove your strength in the ultimate battlefield of champions to claim victory!

Prove your strength in the ultimate battlefield of champions to claim victory! Cute Styling Items – With adorable and unique outfits available, players will be sure to stand out in style against the rest.

In-game Events – Players will also have the opportunity to participate in upcoming in-game events to earn various rewards.

14-Day Special Mission Event – Logging in and completing missions over 14 consecutive days will let players receive various rewards such as the third Job Companion, Elite Monster Summoning Point, Spell Trace, Weapon Summoning Ticket, and Companion Summoning Ticket.

Logging in and completing missions over 14 consecutive days will let players receive various rewards such as the third Job Companion, Elite Monster Summoning Point, Spell Trace, Weapon Summoning Ticket, and Companion Summoning Ticket. Login Event – Simply logging into the game and playing for up to 60 minutes grants players various rewards, including Miracle Cubes, Medals of Honor and Red Diamonds.

Simply logging into the game and playing for up to 60 minutes grants players various rewards, including Miracle Cubes, Medals of Honor and Red Diamonds. 10-Day Attendance Board – Logging in for 10 days in a row will allow players to collect a total of 3,550 Summoning Tickets.

Logging in for 10 days in a row will allow players to collect a total of 3,550 Summoning Tickets.

