MapleStory: Idle RPG Launches Pre-Registration For Mobile

MapleStory has a brand-new mobile game on the way, as MapleStory: Idle RPG is currently pre-registering players for both iOS and Android

Enjoy auto-battle, character progression, and offline growth set in the MapleStory universe.

Unlock exclusive rewards like Red Diamonds and unique hats by pre-registering for the game.

Participate in special events for summoning tickets, Miracle Cubes, and more in-game bonuses.

Nexon revealed the latest entry in the MapleStory franchise, as we're getting a new idle mobile game in the form of MapleStory: Idle RPG. As you may have surrmised from the title, this a new RPG experience where you're basically running an auto-battle sequence with characters and settings from the franchise. No release date has been set, but they are currently taking sign-ups for players who want to get in from the start.

MapleStory: Idle RPG

Infused with the nostalgia of the MapleStory series, MapleStory: Idle RPG brings the beloved MapleStory universe alive through a brand-new idle RPG adventure. Players can experience the classic MapleStory charm through accessible auto-battle features that allow characters to progress even while offline. With diverse gear collection, skill mastery, and extensive character customization, fans can enjoy casual yet rewarding gameplay. While staying true to the franchise's essence, key features have been added to the game to provide fans with new layers of enjoyment!

Players can now sit back, relax and enjoy the game as their character never stops getting stronger, no matter where you are – school, work, or bed! Reliable Companion System – Players won't have to battle alone as they can gather diverse companions and shape their own battle style.

Pre-Registration Event Reward – Players who pre-register for the game will earn the valuable reward of 3,000 Red Diamonds and all four hats, including Bold Slime Hat, Orange Mushroom Cap Hat, Happy Pink Bean Hat and Clingy Pepe Hat.

In-game Events – Players will also have the opportunity to participate in upcoming in-game events to earn various rewards. 14-Day Special Mission Event – Logging in and completing missions over 14 consecutive days will let players receive various rewards such as the third Job Companion, Elite Monster Summoning Point, Spell Trace, Weapon Summoning Ticket, and Companion Summoning Ticket. Login Event – Simply logging into the game and playing for up to 60 minutes grants players various rewards, including Miracle Cubes, Medals of Honor and Red Diamonds. 10-Day Attendance Board – Logging in for 10 days in a row will allow players to collect a total of 3,550 Summoning Tickets.

