Marathon Released a Special ViDoc Showing Off The Game

Check out the official ViDoc for the upcoming game Marathon, as Bungie shows off more of the title ahead of its March launch

Article Summary Bungie drops an in-depth ViDoc showcasing Marathon’s team-based extraction shooter gameplay.

Explore Tau Ceti IV as a Runner, battling rivals and looting for upgrades and powerful gear.

Customize your mercenary’s playstyle with unique abilities, weapons, and buildcraft options.

Full cross-play and anti-cheat support confirmed ahead of Marathon’s March 2026 release.

Before they closed out 2025, Bungie released a special ViDoc for their upcoming team-based extraction shooter, Marathon, giving players a far more extensiv looks at the game. As you can see from the video above, this is 22 minutes of the developers going over every aspect of the title they can, from the design and art, to the mechanics and gameplay, to the way the world works, and a good chunk of the story going into it. Enjoy the video here as they are still aming for a March 2026 launch for PC via Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, complete with full cross-play and cross-save/

Marathon

Scavenge the lost colony of Tau Ceti IV in Bungie's team-based FPS extraction shooter. Choose your Runner and work together in crews of three as you battle rival teams and hostile security forces for weapons and upgrades. Survive, and your loot is yours to keep for future runs on Tau Ceti—or if you're brave enough, a journey to the derelict Marathon ship that hangs above.

Become a Runner: Choose from a roster of cybernetic mercenaries with unique abilities. Customize your playstyle with the weapons, implants, and equipment you collect on your runs. Every match is a chance to experiment, buildcraft, and come back stronger.

