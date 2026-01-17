Posted in: Bungie, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bungie, marathon

Marathon Releases New Developer Insights Video

Check out the latest Developer Insights video for the PvPvE survival extraction FPS game Marathon, as we're still waiting on a launch date

Article Summary Bungie unveils new Developer Insight video for Marathon, revealing fresh gameplay details and features.

Players choose and customize their Runner shell, shaping archetypes to suit unique tactics and goals.

Team up in crews of three to scavenge Tau Ceti IV, battling rival teams for weapons and valuable upgrades.

Marathon prioritizes fair play with robust anti-cheat, dedicated servers, and competitive FPS action.

Bungie released an all-new video this week for their upcoming game, Marathon, as we got a new Developer Insight video with some new reveals from the title. This video explores how you can play each Runner shell, with different ways to customize them and set up archetypes to achieve specific goals in the PvPvE survival extraction FPS. You can learn more in the video above as we're still waiting for the team to lock down a launch date in March for PC via Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Marathon

Scavenge the lost colony of Tau Ceti IV in Bungie's team-based FPS extraction shooter. Choose your Runner and work together in crews of three as you battle rival teams and hostile security forces for weapons and upgrades. Survive, and your loot is yours to keep for future runs on Tau Ceti—or if you're brave enough, a journey to the derelict Marathon ship that hangs above.

Become a Runner: Choose from a roster of cybernetic mercenaries with unique abilities. Customize your playstyle with the weapons, implants, and equipment you collect on your runs. Every match is a chance to experiment, buildcraft, and come back stronger.

Choose from a roster of cybernetic mercenaries with unique abilities. Customize your playstyle with the weapons, implants, and equipment you collect on your runs. Every match is a chance to experiment, buildcraft, and come back stronger. Welcome to Tau Ceti IV: What once was a thriving colony is now a battleground for rival factions competing for power and fortune, hiring Runners to track down weapons, valuables, and the edge they need to win.

What once was a thriving colony is now a battleground for rival factions competing for power and fortune, hiring Runners to track down weapons, valuables, and the edge they need to win. Fun and Competitive At All Skill Levels: Bungie's best-in-class first person gunplay makes playing at every skill level satisfying. With multiple maps to choose from, you can sharpen your skills in starter areas, then challenge yourself in high-stakes zones and Ranked mode in season one.

Bungie's best-in-class first person gunplay makes playing at every skill level satisfying. With multiple maps to choose from, you can sharpen your skills in starter areas, then challenge yourself in high-stakes zones and Ranked mode in season one. Committed to Fair Play: Cheaters don't stop, so neither do we. We'll continue to invest in robust anti-cheat and dedicated server support to keep your games competitive.

