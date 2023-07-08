Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Marble It Up! Ultra, The Marble Collective

Marble It Up! Ultra Rolls Onto Multiple Platforms Mid-August

Those looking for some fantastic marble gameplay will be getting it next month as Marble It Up! Ultra is headed to PC, mobile, and consoles.

Indie game developer and publisher The Marble Collective announced they will be releasing Marble It Up! Ultra for PC, mobile, and consoles this August. The game is essentially an upgrade of the original released a few years ago, as you'll see all your favorite courses with some new content splashed into the mix, as well as new challenges to overcome. You can check out more about the game below, as the game will drop across the board on August 17th, 2023.

"Marble It Up! Ultra takes marble platforming to new heights with over 100 beautifully intricate levels, buttery-smooth controls, dazzling visuals, a full single-player campaign, and exhilarating multiplayer mayhem. Whether you're a seasoned marble pro or a first-time player, Marble It Up! Ultra is the perfect way to bounce into the roll-playing game of the millennium!"

An Energetic Marble Campaign: Take on an extensive single-player campaign of more than 100 levels spanning six primary and four bonus chapters. Roll your way through levels filled with dangerous obstacles, mind-bending paths, shifting gravity, bouncy floors, and potent power-ups.

Take on an extensive single-player campaign of more than 100 levels spanning six primary and four bonus chapters. Roll your way through levels filled with dangerous obstacles, mind-bending paths, shifting gravity, bouncy floors, and potent power-ups. Exciting Marble Multiplayer: Blast your way to glory with five uniquely competitive and chaotic cross-platform multiplayer modes. Team up to hunt gems, score goals, escape zombies, and prove your marble mettle online!

Blast your way to glory with five uniquely competitive and chaotic cross-platform multiplayer modes. Team up to hunt gems, score goals, escape zombies, and prove your marble mettle online! Magnificent Marbles: Unlock a collection of marbles, trails, and hats as you find hidden trophies, earn medals, and play online.

Unlock a collection of marbles, trails, and hats as you find hidden trophies, earn medals, and play online. Marble Mastery: Unleash your skills by hunting achievements and climbing the Global Leaderboards! Weekly Challenges add new modifiers to levels for a fresh new way to compete each week.

"We built Marble It Up! Ultra to bring precise multiplayer action gaming to players in a beautiful, family-friendly, and nonviolent form," said Alex Swanson, Lead Designer of the Marble It Up! franchise. "The team has taken the genre to a whole new level, applying decades of experience to fine-tune every aspect of both single-player and multiplayer gameplay."

