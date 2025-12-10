Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Halberd Studios, Mariachi Legends

Mariachi Legends Releases Brand-New Gameplay Trailer

During the Latin American Games Showcase this week, we got a better look at Mariachi Legends with a brand-new gameplay trailer

Indie game developer and publisher Halberd Studios revealed a new trailer for their upcoming game, Mariachi Legends, during the Latin American Games Showcase. Developed by the same team that created the awesome game 9 Years of Shadows, this trailer shows off more of the action you'll encounter in the brutal Metroidvania title. Enjoy the trailer as the game will arrive sometime in Q2 2026 for Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 1|2, and PC via Steam.

Mariachi Legends

Mariachi Legends is a brutal, pixel art, combat-oriented Metroidvania set in the heart of Mexico. You play as Pablo Cruz, a detective who has agreed to a deal with Death herself. She has given Pablo the ability to transform into the mighty La Sombra, allowing him to fight back against the criminals encroaching on his hometown. In return, Pablo has vowed to bring Madre Catrina the one thing that has eluded her grasp: the man who defied her power and became immortal.

A Tale of Death and Rebirth: Pablo Cruz, a Mexican detective selected by Death herself, must take on the greatest case of his career. Descend into the underworld and confront the Mariachi Legends and their minions – before it's too late!

Pablo Cruz, a Mexican detective selected by Death herself, must take on the greatest case of his career. Descend into the underworld and confront the Mariachi Legends and their minions – before it's too late! Brutal RPG Combat: Test your reflexes with unique combos, sub-weapons, and execution mechanics inspired by classic and modern metroidvanias.

Test your reflexes with unique combos, sub-weapons, and execution mechanics inspired by classic and modern metroidvanias. Day and Nighty System: Explore a giant map that changes based on the time of day. Familiar paths turn into renewed challenges as the moon rises, requiring players to adapt to solve puzzles and defeat enemies.

Explore a giant map that changes based on the time of day. Familiar paths turn into renewed challenges as the moon rises, requiring players to adapt to solve puzzles and defeat enemies. Folklore and Legend: Discover the diversity of Mexican cuisine and history. Collect ingredients to cook dishes that honor your ancestors and empower your detective work.

Discover the diversity of Mexican cuisine and history. Collect ingredients to cook dishes that honor your ancestors and empower your detective work. Stunning Pixel Art: Feast your eyes on meticulously detailed and vibrant visuals that draw on traditional mariachi colors, themes, and atmosphere.

Feast your eyes on meticulously detailed and vibrant visuals that draw on traditional mariachi colors, themes, and atmosphere. Expanding Musical Frontiers: A beautiful combination of mariachi, jazz, funk, drum 'n' bass, and more, honoring tradition while creating an accessible entry point to enjoy Mexican culture.

