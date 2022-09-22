Mario Strikers: Battle League Adds Diddy Kong & Pauline In New Update

Nintendo has released a new update this week for Mario Strikers: Battle League, as players now have Diddy Kong and Pauline to choose from. As previously revealed during the Nintendo Direct earlier this month, both characters bring their own different styles to the field as you will take it to the net with various tactics. What's more, the game is getting a bit of a boost with some new options and modes, as well as some overall updates for the title. You can read more of what's been added below.

New Mario Strikers Additions Pauline – A physical powerhouse with fast movements and strong tackles joins the roster. Just say the word, and this super star will be out on the field in a flash!

A physical powerhouse with fast movements and strong tackles joins the roster. Just say the word, and this super star will be out on the field in a flash! Diddy Kong – This player barrels his way to the field as a midfield speedster with dazzling techniques and high pass accuracy.

This player barrels his way to the field as a midfield speedster with dazzling techniques and high pass accuracy. Barrel-Themed Gear – When equipped, this gear increases passing, shooting and more.

When equipped, this gear increases passing, shooting and more. Planetoid Stadium – In addition to using the Planetoid stadium in matches, you can also set it as your club stadium! New Options & Other Updates Striker Ranking – When you play online* matches (online quick battle**, season match or open match), you'll earn or lose skill points based on the results of the match, which will determine your individual Striker Ranking. The ranking will be reset when each club season ends!

When you play online* matches (online quick battle**, season match or open match), you'll earn or lose skill points based on the results of the match, which will determine your individual Striker Ranking. The ranking will be reset when each club season ends! Supporters – This is a new club stadium customization option that allows you to customize audiences in the stadium. Bring a touch of whimsy to your matches by putting decorations on the heads and bodies of the crowd. You'll also be able to select two musical instruments, which will add sound effects in certain scenes during the match.

This is a new club stadium customization option that allows you to customize audiences in the stadium. Bring a touch of whimsy to your matches by putting decorations on the heads and bodies of the crowd. You'll also be able to select two musical instruments, which will add sound effects in certain scenes during the match. Match Celebration Effects – With this new feature, you can spend coins to change the effects in stadiums. Add a splash of confetti and fireworks to the festivities!