Marisa of Liartop Mountain Confirmed For Steam Next Fest

Marisa of Liartop Mountain will be taking part in Steam Next Fest this year, as a free demo will be available starting on June 9

Explore branching story paths as Shrine Maiden Reimu searches for Marisa across Gensokyo's lands.

Engage in dice-driven decisions, with insights from Touhou heroines influencing each adventurous chapter.

Fight, flee, and shape your journey—multiple endings await in this digital narrative adventure.

Indie game developer UnknownX and publisher Alliance Arts confirmed that Marisa of Liartop Mountain will be participating in Steam Next Fest this month. The team will launch a free demo for the game on June 9, offering up a small sample of the gameplay without giving away too much of the story. This will probably be the only reveal of the game they have beyond trailers before the game's launch date on September 19, 2025, so this would be a great chance for those interested in the title to check it out. For now, enjoy the most recent trailer for the game.

Marisa of Liartop Mountain

Across a page-turning journey reminiscent of classic gamebooks, navigate Shrine Maiden Reimu's search for Marisa's whereabouts across the Japan-inspired land of Gensokyo. Decide destiny with every dice roll in Marisa of Liartop Mountain's branching narrative. Take heed of input provided from four additional Touhou heroines from the Scarlet Devil Mansion series — Remilia, Flandre, Sakuya, and Patchouli — who voice their opinions on Reimu's every action through five adventurous chapters. Will Reimu follow their advice, or trust her gut on which path to take?

Explore wondrous locales including eccentric libraries, barren deserts, peculiar circuses, and much more. Which direction will Reimu go? Many forks await on the surreal road ahead. Encounter enemies along the way, and decide between fight or flight as each decision leads down different paths, growing the story arc in a new direction and leading to multiple endings. The adventure progresses with the player's discovery and wit but you may encounter monsters. Win, or lose – it depends on the dice rolls. You can enjoy both the feel of playing an analog game on a tabletop, and the high tempo and comfortable experience that only a digital game can offer. The choices after leveling up will affect the progression and playstyle.

