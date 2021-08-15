Maritime Calling Will Set Sail For Early Access Next Month

Tiamat Games has charted a course to release Maritime Calling into Steam's Early Access, as it will come to port in late September. The game will have you running a ship like a real captain, with all the problems and issues you'll have to deal with out at sea with a crew included. You'll get a chance to try it out when the game hits Early Access on September 28th, 2021. In the meantime, you can check out the latest trailer to give your sealegs a taste of the challenges to come.

In Maritime Calling, captains must utilize special masteries and skills to ensure the ship is properly maintained at all times — even if that means ordering members of the crew to take on dangerous and decidedly un-glamorous tasks. Captains must ensure that the right sailor is assigned the right task, so players will need to assess the skills of their crewmates to take advantage of their strengths and weaknesses. A crewmate that's adept at navigation probably should not be on the front lines of a battle as their death could mean that the ship becomes lost at sea forever.

Everyone aboard relies on the captain to steer the ship clear of environmental hazards, while simultaneously preparing for unexpected attacks from rival nations. While life on the high seas can sometimes lead to a watery end, procedurally generated maps mean no two excursions are the same, keeping the experience fresh as the cold sea air. Mastery of the helm, however, will lead to newly-discovered islands with specialized quests that will lead to rewards like forgotten treasures!