Maritime Calling Will Set Sail For Early Access Next Month
Tiamat Games has charted a course to release Maritime Calling into Steam's Early Access, as it will come to port in late September. The game will have you running a ship like a real captain, with all the problems and issues you'll have to deal with out at sea with a crew included. You'll get a chance to try it out when the game hits Early Access on September 28th, 2021. In the meantime, you can check out the latest trailer to give your sealegs a taste of the challenges to come.
In Maritime Calling, captains must utilize special masteries and skills to ensure the ship is properly maintained at all times — even if that means ordering members of the crew to take on dangerous and decidedly un-glamorous tasks. Captains must ensure that the right sailor is assigned the right task, so players will need to assess the skills of their crewmates to take advantage of their strengths and weaknesses. A crewmate that's adept at navigation probably should not be on the front lines of a battle as their death could mean that the ship becomes lost at sea forever.
Everyone aboard relies on the captain to steer the ship clear of environmental hazards, while simultaneously preparing for unexpected attacks from rival nations. While life on the high seas can sometimes lead to a watery end, procedurally generated maps mean no two excursions are the same, keeping the experience fresh as the cold sea air. Mastery of the helm, however, will lead to newly-discovered islands with specialized quests that will lead to rewards like forgotten treasures!
- Take the Helm, Captain: Steering a ship back in the day was a smidge more involved than it is compared to motorboats of today. It's the player's job to prep the sails, measure for wind direction, and steer clear of any rocky crags sticking out of the water.
- It's a Sailor's Life for Me: Set day-to-day shifts for the crew, order them to plug any leaky holes in the hull, resolve quarrels among them, and make sure everyone gets their fair share of provisions (and booty!) Don't feel bad about bossing everyone around, either — it's the captain's job after all!
- Master and Roleplayer: An effective captain will assign the right sailor to their most well-suited jobs. As each crew member gains experience through the tasks they're assigned, they gain levels to unlock specializations that come with special bonuses!
- The World is an Oyster, so Pry it Open: These undiscovered countries are just waiting for players to explore them and uncover their riches!
- An Ever-Changing World: The map shifts with each playthrough thanks to procedural map and terrain creation engine. There could be a beautiful coral reef in a region on one playthrough, and the next, a violent tropical storm!