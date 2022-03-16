Marowak Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: March 2022

The Festival of Colors event has brought a new raid rotation to Pokémon GO. Therian Forme Tornadus is in Tier Five raids with its Shiny newly released while Mega Lopunny returns to Mega Raids to usher in spring. Let's take a look at the Tier Three raid bosses, which players can generally defeat as solo trainers. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on Marowak which is currently featured as a Tier Three raid boss.

Top Marowak Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Marowak counters as such:

Mega Blastoise (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)

Shadow Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)

Shadow Swampert (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)

Mega Gyarados (Waterfall, Hydro Pump)

Shadow Gyarados (Waterfall, Hydro Pump)

Shadow Feraligatr (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)

Mega Venusaur (Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant)

Shadow Torterra (Razor Leaf, Frenzy Plant)

Shadow Tangrowth (Vine Whip, Power Whip)

Shadow Exeggutor (Bullet Seed, Solar Beam)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Marowak with efficiency.

Zarude (Vine Whip, Power Whip)

Kyogre (Waterfall, Surf)

Galarian Darmanitan (Ice Fang, Avalanche)

Kingler (Bubble, Crabhammer)

Swampert (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)

Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)

Roserade (Razor Leaf, Grass Knot)

Samurott (Waterfall, Hydro Cannon)

Feraligatr (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)

Sceptile (Bullet Seed, Frenzy Plant)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Marowak can be defeated by solo players. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, since Marowak is an evolved form, I would recommend using Pinap Berries for your first few throws.

Shiny Odds

The Kanto version of Marowak cannot be encountered in its Shiny form. To get a Shiny Marowak, you must either evolve a Shiny Cubone up or instead raid Alolan Marowak, which unlike the Kanto version can be encountered as a Shiny Pokémon.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!