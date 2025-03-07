Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: mars attacks, Mars Attracts

Mars Attracts Developer Wants Your "Ack Ack" Noises

Would you like to be a part of the game Mars Attracts? The developer is looking for people to submit their best "Acks" to be used in the game

Article Summary Outlier Games seeks fan-submitted "Ack Ack" sounds for Mars Attracts.

Submit your unique alien voice clips for use in-game.

Play as Martians, building a theme park on Mars in Mars Attracts.

Abduct humans from history to entertain Martian guests in your park.

Indie game developer and publisher Outlier Games have put out a rather weird request to fans of Mars Attracts, as they want your "Acks." The team is asking for passionate fans to send them small audio clips of them making their best "Ack Ack" impression of how the aliens talk in the film for them to use in the game for the alien population of the park whether you sound happy, unhappy, excited, bored, etc. According to the team, this isn't any kind of an attempt to replace voice actors or remove talent from the game; this is just more of a fan service while also making it sound like a park full of individuals who don't all sound the same. Details on how to submit your Acks can be found on the game's website.

Mars Attracts

Mars Attracts is a theme park management game set on Mars. Play as the devious Martians from the cult-classic universe of Mars Attacks and build your amusement park empire, abducting humans from across history to display in customizable enclosures for the entertainment of curious Martian guests. Study humanity in their natural habitat, or subject them to whatever twisted experiments you can imagine! Take on the role of a Martian CEO and confront the challenge of theme park management — craft the perfect red planet tourist attraction, complete with human enclosures, death-defying rides, and a carefully selected range of amenities. You won't last long if you can't turn a profit.

Humans come in all shapes, sizes, and bounciness. Employ advanced Martian technology to procure humans from across history – from Ancient Rome to the Wild West – and build the perfect habitat to ensure they have no idea they ever left. Humans may all look the same, but new research suggests that each one has their own unique personality. Tailor enclosures to appeal to each human's preferences, or find yourself dealing with an enraged human terrorizing your beautiful park. For centuries, Martian explorers have scoured the galaxy for signs of intelligent life. So far, no luck. Nevertheless, there is much to be learned by studying human behavior. Maximize their happiness to enlighten your guests on the mysteries of these strange, enclosed-brained creatures, or push your captives to the limit and see what breaks. For science, of course.

