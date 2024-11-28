Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: mars attacks, Mars Attracts, Outlier Games

Mars Attracts To Start Alpha Playtest in Early December

Mars Attracts, the new park management tycooon title based on Mars Attacks, will be running an Alpha Playtest next week on Steam

Article Summary Mars Attracts alpha playtest starts December 4, 2024, on Steam. Sign up to experience the game firsthand.

Manage a theme park on Mars featuring humans abducted by Martians, inspired by the movie Mars Attacks.

Build habitats and attractions for Martian guests using advanced technology to ensure human happiness.

Experiment with human behaviors and personalities, maximizing entertainment and profits on the red planet.

Indie game developer and publisher Outlier Games have confirmed they will launch an Alpha Playtest for Mars Attracts, set to run the first week of December. If you haven't seen the game already, this is a new theme park management tycoon title based on the 1996 sci-fi comedy Mars Attacks. Instead of trying to conquer Earth, you've abducted humans for your theme park, where aliens can check them out like it's a zoo. The playtest will kick off on Steam on December 4, 2024, as you can sign up to play it on the game's website.

Mars Attracts

Mars Attracts is a theme park management game set on Mars. Play as the devious Martians from the cult-classic universe of Mars Attacks™ and build your amusement park empire, abducting humans from across history to display in customizable enclosures for the entertainment of curious Martian guests. Study humanity in their natural habitat, or subject them to whatever twisted experiments you can imagine! Take on the role of a Martian CEO and confront the challenge of theme park management — craft the perfect red planet tourist attraction, complete with human enclosures, death-defying rides, and a carefully selected range of amenities. You won't last long if you can't turn a profit.

Humans come in all shapes, sizes, and bounciness. Employ advanced Martian technology to procure humans from across history – from Ancient Rome to the Wild West – and build the perfect habitat to ensure they have no idea they ever left. Humans may all look the same, but new research suggests that each one has their own unique personality. Tailor enclosures to appeal to each human's preferences, or find yourself dealing with an enraged human terrorizing your beautiful park. For centuries, Martian explorers have scoured the galaxy for signs of intelligent life. So far, no luck. Nevertheless, there is much to be learned by studying human behavior. Maximize their happiness to enlighten your guests on the mysteries of these strange, enclosed-brained creatures, or push your captives to the limit and see what breaks. For science, of course.

