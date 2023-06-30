Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: BIG Festival, Good Dog Studios, Martial Arts Tycoon: Brazil

Martial Arts Tycoon: Brazil Debuts New Trailer At BIG Festival

Check out the first official trailer for Martial Arts Tycoon: Brazil, which debuted this morning during the BIG Festival in Brazil.

This morning, indie game developer and publisher Good Dog Studios debuted the first trailer for Martial Arts Tycoon: Brazil during the BIG Festival. The game has been teased for a few months now as it comes from former Infinity Ward founder and creator of the Call Of Duty series, Chance Glasco. But up until now, we only got concept art and some screenshots of the scenery. This new trailer provides a slightly better idea of what kind of game we'll be getting. Enjoy the trailer, along with a couple of quotes from today's BIG reveal, as we now wait to see when the game will drop.

"When Chance approached me to discuss featuring Martial Arts Tycoon: Brazil at this year's BIG Festival, I was immediately sold," says Gustavo Steinberg, Creator and Executive Director of BIG Festival. "Chance has extraordinary insight into the untapped potential of the Brazilian games market, and Martial Arts Tycoon: Brazil is poised for massive success with support from the most exciting community of gamers on the planet. We are delighted to include Chance, Good Dog Studios, and Martial Arts Tycoon: Brazil at BIG Festival 2023 and can't wait to learn more about the game over the coming months."

"Brazil has always had a special place in my heart. After my time at Infinity Ward over ten years ago, I moved to Brazil to live and train in jiu-jitsu. I met some of my best friends in the world there, and can speak from experience when I say that Brazilian gamers are the most passionate group of gamers I've ever met," says Good Dog Studios founder Chance Glasco. "It's an honor to debut Martial Arts Tycoon: Brazil at this year's BIG Festival. Through this game, our team aims to capture an authentic snapshot of everyday life in Brazil, be it in favelas or more commonly recognized places like Copacabana and Ipanema. We hope the level of detail we pour into Martial Arts Tycoon: Brazil makes every Brazilian gamer proud when it launches next year."

