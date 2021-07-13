Marvel Battleworld: Treachery At Twilight By Funko Available Now

Following hot on the heels of one of the major Marvel Cinematic Universe releases of this year, Funko Games has released Marvel Battleworld: Treachery at Twilight to major retailers. A sequel to the previous Marvel Battleworld title, Mystery of the Thanostones, Treachery at Twilight also has a new animated series on YouTube to go along with it.

Marvel Battleworld: Treachery at Twilight is a game intended for one to four players, ages six and up. Gameplay will often take around 15 to 30 minutes to conduct. According to the press release put out by Funko Games, the description of this game is such:

Loki may be wrapping up his current adventures on his hit show, but the God of Mischief isn't done causing chaos just yet! Loki is taking on the heroes in the newest Marvel Battleworld series – Treachery at Twilight – a collectible, adventure game and new animated series. Treachery at Twilight includes new devious Loki Trick Cards, as well as 30 new collectible characters, including Wanda Maximoff, Falcon and a 2099 version of Black Widow. The new Treachery at Twilight additions are compatible with the original collectible game introduced last year and now available at various retailers.

Each figure is randomized within "Thanostones" and would generally be opened at the time of play. There are many different products to go along with this release, including a Battle Ball, the Talon Fighter, The Collector's Tower, Mega Packs, Premium Game Pieces Packs, and a Storage Case. Each of these comes with at least one figure from the game.

