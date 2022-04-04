Marvel Contest Of Champions Announces Moon Knight Drop

Kabam has launched a new update into Marvel Contest Of Champions this week as you're getting two new characters and a special Moon Knight event. First off, the game just got a massive content update as Version 34.1 has been released today, which includes the additions of Black Cat and Scorpion to the mix. Second, the team is giving away Moon Knight as part of the latest update, as you can download the character totally free right now, but only for a short period. You can read more about the additions below.

With the release of Moon Knight on Disney+, Moon Knight now joins the rosters of all Summoners in Marvel Contest of Champions. Moon Knight is a very special Champion in the Contest whose abilities change with the phases of the Moon . For a limited time only, Download the game now to add Moon Knight to your roster!

NEW HEROES JOURNEY

A Cat, a Scorpion, and a Spider sneak into an Asgardian Vault! Goldpool's pool of Gold is in danger of falling into the hands of some foes. Luckily, Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2099, and The Summoner are on the case! The Spiders will need some help if they seek to swat these sticky-fingered sinister saboteurs. Luck just happens to cross their path as Black Cat has shown up in The Contest! She leads them on a trail of clues, but seems to be holding back some important intel! Who's chasing who? What awaits our heroes on their journey? Find out what other surprises await as we play a suspenseful game of Cat and Mouse!

A master thief and a world-class gymnast, Felicia Hardy has long held the mantle of the notorious Black Cat. With her trusty grappling hook, athletic prowess, and quick wit, she easily keeps pace with her long-time friend, sometimes enemy, ofttimes paramour, Spider-Man. Despite her charming demeanor, much of her past has been shaped by trauma, leaving her somewhat vindictive and prone to holding grudges. Do not let the Black Cat cross your path! Former private investigator Mac Gargan willingly accepted to be the test subject of a scientific experiment that enhanced him with attributes of an animal that hunts spiders. While the experiment was successful it had the unintended side effect of turning Gargan insane, which ultimately led to the creation of the Super Villain known as the Scorpion.