Marvel Contest Of Champions Launches Summoner's Choice 2023 You now have a chance to pick the next hero to come to Marvel Contest Of Champions as Kabam has opened up a brand new vote for 2023.

Kabam has launched a brand new voting event for Marvel Contest Of Champions as the Summoner's Choice 2023 has begun. This is basically your chance as players to vote on a new hero or villain to join the fray, bringing with them their unique abilities to the game. We have several interesting choices ranging from mutants to aliens to just no-good baddies roaming the streets. We have all eight listed below from the team, as you can vote on who will become the next champion!

BULLSEYE: Not much is known about the man called Bullseye. This psychopath-turned-assassin has trained himself to be the perfect killing machine. He's an expert marksman, martial artist, and an evil genius. You do not want to get in his crosshairs.

ECHO: Maya Lopez was born deaf, but due to her skills in lip-reading, this fact went unnoticed by those around her. Her natural skill of photographic reflexes also allowed her to observe the world around her to become a ballerina, concert-level pianist, and martial arts master.

WHITE TIGER: The White Tiger Amulet from the hidden city of K'un-Lun grants the wearer the powers of the Ancient Tiger God, including strength, speed, durability, agility, and heightened senses. Ava Ayala has them all and proves she is more than worthy.

GLADIATOR: Gladiator, Praetor of the Imperial Guard, and enforcer of the laws for the Shi'ar Empire was deemed an Alpha Plus power and is regarded as one of the most powerful people in the galaxy.

SUNFIRE: Shiro Yoshida rose to be Japan's greatest super hero warrior with his flight abilities, plasma blasts, and solar radiation manipulation. He was deemed one of the "Twelve" – a group of powerful mutants who could bring the demise of Apocalypse.

DEATHLOK: Deathlok's augmentations give him superhuman strength, stamina, agility, and reflexes. He also has a woven metal-mesh body suit that makes him resistant to injury. With artificial limbs, eyes, ears, and a computer brain which allow him to go beyond the limits of a human being.

MARROW: Raised by the Morlocks and then witnessing the Mutant Massacre, Marrow has had a tumultuous life. She uses her own overgrown bones as blades and throwing weapons. With a healing factor and razor-sharp bones, her anger issues are something you won't want to test.

SPIDER-PUNK: Spider-Punk isn't all web-shooters and spider-sense; he also likes to thrash his enemies with his guitar! Make way for this guitar-shredding, wall-smashing Web Warrior!