Marvel Contest of Champions Reveals New Fantastic Four Update

A new MCU movie is on the way, so Marvel Contest of Champions is jumping in on the promotion with new Fantastic Four content

Article Summary Marvel Contest of Champions launches Fantastic Four Saga with Mister Fantastic as a 7-Star unlockable.

New Vaults of Variant side quest sends players into multiverse chaos starting June 11.

Pride Month brings Nico Minoru and Karolina Dean from The Runaways as playable Champions in June.

Captain Britain rework, Ironheart login event, and Heat Wave Sale with 7-Star Human Torch revealed.

Kabam has released a new update today for Marvel Contest of Champions, bringing the Fantastic Four to the forefront ahead of the new MCU film. While they haven't revealed all of the content coming just yet, the team dropped a new trailer and two items of note that will arrive in the game on June 4. What's more, they revealed two new heroes coming to the game for Pride Month, as we're getting Nico Minoru and Karoline Dean from The Runaways. We have more details below

Marvel Contest of Champions – Fantastic Four Saga

Harness the Power of Mister Fantastic : Kicking off June 4, look for "Research Grant" collectibles spread across various game modes during the Fantastic FORCE Saga and trade in for a 7-Star Mister Fantastic.

: Kicking off June 4, look for "Research Grant" collectibles spread across various game modes during the Fantastic FORCE Saga and trade in for a 7-Star Mister Fantastic. "Vaults of Variant" – Side Quest: Reed Richards' new studies on multiverse magic may lead to uncontrolled and violent duplication. From June 11 through July 9, players can assist Reed Richards in the "Vaults of Variant" side quest as he conducts dangerous research in the Multiverse.

New Champions For Pride Month

The Contest is celebrating Pride and its plethora of Champions with the introduction of members of the super-team The Runaways, Nico Minoru and Karoline Dean, to The Battlerealm! Players will have the opportunity to obtain Nico on June 12, and Karolina on June 26. With their powerful looks and stunning style they are already Runway Ready, are you? Get fighting fit and fashion forward during our Pride Month Event! A special Runaway Ready solo event will be active from June 1st to June 30th! As you win fights in any mode (excluding practice mode) you'll earn points towards your reward milestones and collect Pride profile pictures along the way!

Nico Minoru

Nico Minoru was a relatively normal goth teenager until she and several of her childhood friends accidentally witnessed their parents performing a human sacrifice. With the help of the Staff of One, stolen from her own mother, Nico and the other Runaways managed to defeat their parents. They were then forced to quickly mature into full superheroes by the resulting power vacuum in Los Angeles.

Karoline Dean

After leading a somewhat normal teenage life, Karolina Dean and her classmates discovered their parents were part of an evil organization that sacrificed teenagers to gods to create a utopia. After shutting down the organization, the group forged their own bizarre family, doing their best to move forward into the future, even if their past manages to keep up with them wherever they go. Despite the hiccups and constant teen drama, Karolina uses her Majesdanian powers to make the world a better place. As long as she has Nico, her friends, and the sun in the sky, Karolina always finds a way to shine bright!

More Quests & Special Events

Captain Britain (Rework) : Captain Britain is a powerful force for good in The Battlerealm! Kabam has rebalanced and reworked Captain Britain with fresh cosmetics and mechanics. The character update will be released June 2, and will be available to obtain as a 7-Star Champion in the "Double Track Event" on June 4.

: Captain Britain is a powerful force for good in The Battlerealm! Kabam has rebalanced and reworked Captain Britain with fresh cosmetics and mechanics. The character update will be released June 2, and will be available to obtain as a 7-Star Champion in the "Double Track Event" on June 4. Ironheart Offers & 7-Day Login Calendar: The Contest is celebrating the upcoming release of Marvel Studios' Ironheart with a 7-Day "Hall Of Irons" Login Calendar lined up with daily rewards beginning June 10 through August 1 at 4 p.m. PT, and in-game offers on series premiere day, June 24.

The Contest is celebrating the upcoming release of Marvel Studios' Ironheart with a 7-Day "Hall Of Irons" Login Calendar lined up with daily rewards beginning June 10 through August 1 at 4 p.m. PT, and in-game offers on series premiere day, June 24. Heat Wave Sale: A heat Wave Sale is coming June 27! With all the Fantastic adventures happening in The Contest this season, the Human Torch is heating things up. The best way to chill out is obviously with some cool fan-favorite sales featuring useful resources and Champions–Champions such as a 7-Star Human Torch!

