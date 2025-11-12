Posted in: Dotemu, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Gamirror Games, marvel, Marvel Cosmic Invasion, Tribute Games

Marvel Cosmic Invasion Releases New Behind-The-Scenes Video

Get a better look at the work that went into Marvel Cosmic Invasion as the developers have released a new behind-the-scenes video

Article Summary Marvel Cosmic Invasion unveils a new behind-the-scenes developer video showcasing gameplay and combat design.

Iconic heroes like Nova, Spider-Man, and Wolverine unite to battle the Annihilation Wave across the galaxy.

Innovative Cosmic Swap system lets players tag between two Marvel characters, creating unique team combos.

Enjoy local and online co-op play with drop-in/out support, set in vivid full-color pixel art environments.

Tribute Games, Gamirror Games, and Dotemu have released a new video this week for Marvel Cosmic Invasion, offering a closer look at the game's development. This video is basically a developer video showing off hwo the team worked on making the combat and other elements of the gameplay so several of Marvel's most iconic characters could exist in the same game. Enjoy the video above as the game is still set to be released on PC and all three major consoles on December 1, 2025.

Marvel Cosmic Invasion

So swears Annihilus, the living death that walks! After an unprecedented attack is launched across the galaxy, all life hangs in the balance. Nova, Spider-Man, Wolverine, Phyla-Vell, Captain America and many more heroes, both earth-born and cosmic, will join forces in a star-spanning brawling adventure against the deadly Annihilation Wave. From New York City to the depths of the Negative Zone, the future of the Universe will be fought for across the stars in Marvel Cosmic Invasion!

Choose and control your own team of two characters while tagging between them mid-fight with the innovative Cosmic Swap system, capitalizing on distinct superpowers and special attacks to create unique team-ups and dish out devastating damage. Unlock stellar power-ups and rewards while experimenting with different duos and bash through a fantastic collection of locales and nemeses from the Marvel universe.

Whether you're an old-school expert or a first-time fan, you'll find familiar faces and discover new favorites in a captivating roster of characters from across the Marvel Universe! With the Cosmic Swap tag-team system, choose two heroes for each level and switch between them instantly. Create unique combos and powerful special attacks. Each character's abilities encourage creative team-ups and a more tactical approach to the action. Marvel Cosmic Invasion is a tribute to one of Marvel's most iconic eras, with stunning full-color pixel art designs. Whether you're teaming up with friends or family, Marvel Cosmic Invasion has you covered with local/online play and a drop-in/drop-out adaptive system. A cosmic battle awaits!

