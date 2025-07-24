Posted in: Conventions, Dotemu, Events, Games, san diego comic con, Video Games | Tagged: Marvel Cosmic Invasion

Marvel Cosmic Invasion Reveals Multiple Items at SDCC 2025

Marvel Cosmic Invasion held a panel at San Diego Comic-Con today, revealing new characters, voice actors, and more during its panel

Article Summary Marvel Cosmic Invasion reveals Silver Surfer and Beta Ray Bill as new playable characters at SDCC 2025

Voice cast announced featuring Cal Dodd, Brian Bloom, Steve Blum, Josh Keaton, Matt Mercer, and more

Game features tag-team battles, Cosmic Swap system, and a nostalgic roster of Marvel heroes and villains

Players will face off against the deadly Annihilation Wave in a galaxy-spanning, action-packed brawler

Tribute Games, Gamirror Games, and Dotemu held a special Marvel Cosmic Invasion panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2025 today, revealing a few new items about the upcoming game. The two big items for this panel were the reveal of two new characters to the game, by which we're getting the Silver Surfer and Beta Ray Bill, and they showed off the voice cast for many of the primary characters. Many of whom you'll recognize immediately, such as Cal Dodd coming in to play Wolverine. We have those notes from the team here as well as the latest trailer to drop today, as we're still waiting for a release date.

SDCC 2025 Panel Reveals

As unveiled during the Marvel Cosmic Invasion Deep Dive – A Nostalgia Driven Approach to your Favorite Characters panel, two newcomers debuted in a trailer featuring striking animation fit for a comic book, paired with a first look at both fighters in action:

The Silver Surfer, a metallic-skinned humanoid alien hailing from the Fantastic Four series. Imbued with the Power Cosmic, the Surfer can stun any adversary. Easily gliding in the skies or close to the ground, insectoid invaders can't escape Galactus' former herald.

Beta Ray Bill, a fan-favorite recognized by the mighty Thor as a proven ally, and wielder of his own devastating hammer known as Stormbreaker. Half-cyborg, half Korbinite, Bill's strength can squash any bug battalion standing in his way.

In the spirit of Marvel Cosmic Invasion's tag-team battles, Tribute Games revealed a second surprise on stage: Marvel Cosmic Invasion will feature voiceovers for its playable roster as well as the most pivotal figures within its galaxy-spanning narrative. Brian Bloom, Trevor Devall and Elysia Rotaru joined the panel lineup as special guests following the announcement. Marvel Cosmic Invasion features voice performances from:

Brian Bloom (Captain America, Silver Surfer)

(Captain America, Silver Surfer) Steve Blum (Venom, Beta Ray Bill)

(Venom, Beta Ray Bill) Trevor Devall (Rocket Raccoon)

(Rocket Raccoon) Cal Dodd (Wolverine)

(Wolverine) Josh Keaton (Spider-Man)

(Spider-Man) Matt Mercer (Nova, Annihilus)

(Nova, Annihilus) Aileen Mythen (Phyla-Vell)

(Phyla-Vell) Elysia Rotaru (She-Hulk)

(She-Hulk) Alison Sealy-Smith (Storm)

Marvel Cosmic Invasion

So swears Annihilus, the living death that walks! After an unprecedented attack is launched across the galaxy, all life hangs in the balance. Nova, Spider-Man, Wolverine, Phyla-Vell, Captain America and many more heroes, both earth-born and cosmic, will join forces in a star-spanning brawling adventure against the deadly Annihilation Wave. From New York City to the depths of the Negative Zone, the future of the Universe will be fought for across the stars in Marvel Cosmic Invasion!

Whether you're an old-school expert or a first-time fan, you'll find familiar faces and discover new favorites in a captivating roster of characters from across the Marvel Universe! With the Cosmic Swap tag-team system, choose two heroes for each level and switch between them instantly. Create unique combos and powerful special attacks. Each character's abilities encourage creative team-ups and a more tactical approach to the action. Marvel Cosmic Invasion is a tribute to one of Marvel's most iconic eras, with stunning full-color pixel art designs. Whether you're teaming up with friends or family, Marvel Cosmic Invasion has you covered with local/online play and a drop-in/drop-out adaptive system. A cosmic battle awaits!

