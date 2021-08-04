Marvel Future Fight Dives Straight Into Armor War 3099

A new content patch has come to Marvel Future Fight as we head into the future (kinda) for the Armor War 3099 update. This time around you're going to see a plethora of Earth's mightiest heroes fight for the future, literally, as we get a taste of some next-level technology to defend the world from its doom. There will be a number of new uniforms, new upgrades, and content added to the game in this latest update. Not to mention a few in-game enhancements and improvements. This is basically the Iron Man Candyland you've been hoping for as you get high-powered outfits for the Hulkbuster and War Machine, among others. You can check out the full details below as the content is available now as soon as you update it on iOS or Android. Have fun fighting with all the new gear!

The time for Doom has arrived. Doctor Doom, armed with powerful technology, travels through space and time to take over the world, but Agents can now ready themselves with armor from the distant future and prepare for war. Original 3099 uniforms have been added for Doctor Doom, War Machine, Hulkbuster (Iron Man Mark 44) and Rescue. In addition, several Marvel Future Fight heroes will also be receiving gameplay updates! Doctor Doom is now available for Tier-3 upgrade with new Ultimate Skills and the 'Realize Potential' has been added for five heroes: Ultron, Singularity, Adam Warlock, Mantis and Yondu. Finally, special Summer Days uniforms have been added for Silk and Quicksilver. Other changes to Marvel Future Fight are: The 'Awaken Potential' has been added for Hulkbuster (Iron Man Mark 44) and Rescue, along with new Awaken Skills.

Improvements have been made to the main menu for easier usage of in-game functions and content

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: [Highlights] Armor War 3099 Update! (https://youtu.be/k5XnC1yXdMo)