Posted in: Games, NetEase Games, Video Games | Tagged: marvel, marvel games, Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals Unveils Season 6.5: Night at the Museum

Marvel Rivals revealed details about Season 6.5: Night at the Museum, as Elsa Bloodstone joins the game as the latest hero

Article Summary Elsa Bloodstone joins Marvel Rivals in Season 6.5: Night at the Museum as a powerful new duelist hero.

Season 6.5 introduces unique abilities, weapon swaps, and monster-summoning tactics for Elsa Bloodstone.

Major Team-Up Ability changes arrive, with the Fantastic Four ability removed and new hero synergies added.

Special seasonal events include Gambit & Rogue's wedding parade and Lunar New Year festivities in Times Square.

NetEase Games and Marvel Games have unveiled details of the next mid-season update for Marvel Rivals, as Season 6.5: Night at the Museum arrives next week. In this one, you'll be getting the monster hunter herself, Else Bloodstone, as she becomes the 47th hero to join the roster. As well as the addition of new features, special events, Team-Up changes, and Deadpool's Monster Kingdom Championship. We have more details below as the mid-season content launches on February 13, 2026.

Marvel Rivals – Season 6.5: Night at the Museum

Elsa Bloodstone (Duelist)

Elsa Bloodstone blasts into the game as an expert monster hunter who wields a variety of weapons and traps to hunt her enemies and can even summon monsters to fight by her side. In battle, Elsa can switch between different weapons to apply sustained pressure, and as the fight goes on, her hunting Instinct sharpens, allowing her to take down foes even faster by reducing cooldowns as she deals more damage. She also loses Instinct whenever she gets KO'd. Elsa excels at reading her opponents, darting in and out of combat, to search for openings. When she spots her chance, she charges in, combining the devastating power of her elephant gun with expert close quarters combat skills to finish the hunt. She can also set a trap containing the smoke monster Diablo. Any enemy caught will be immobilized and easy prey for Elsa. When Elsa activates her Ultimate, she summons the Glartrox to charge into battle. This beast's overwhelming strength smashes through anything in its path, ripping enemy lines apart and biting anyone who stands in the way!

Season 6.5 brings another round of Team-Up Ability changes. The Fantastic Four (Invisible Woman – Mister Fantastic – Human Torch – The Thing) Team-Up Ability will be removed. Invisible Woman will now work with Doctor Strange in the brand-new Psionic Mayhem Team-Up. Invisible Woman is the anchor here; when activated, Doctor Strange's Maelstrom of Madness becomes Psionic Vortex, pulling enemies toward him and granting extra health to himself and nearby allies based on the damage dealt. Next, Elsa Bloodstone joins Mr. Pool's Interdimensional Toy Box Team-Up (Deadpool – Jeff). Deadpool modifies Elsa's Breathing Gun; when the Living Bullet rounds hit enemies, they'll suffer vision impairment and hear Deadpool's nonstop chatter. Elsa can recall the rounds, healing herself based on the damage dealt. For Season 6.5, The Thing joins the Gamma Charge Team-Up (Hulk – Black Panther). The Thing gains Gamma Gauntlets; activating the ability boosts the range and damage of Stone Haymaker and Rocky Jab, and each hit grants Bonus Health. Finally, Mister Fantastic joins the Rocket Network Team-Up (Rocket Raccoon – Star-Lord). Together, Rocket and Mister Fantastic developed a Fantastic Amplifier. When activated, Mister Fantastic's Elasticity can exceed the 100-point cap and accumulate, and he won't automatically enter Inflation state, instead being able to trigger it manually.

Some exciting special events are coming to Season 6.5. After their wedding in Krakoa, Gambit and Rogue are bringing the celebration to Times Square with a wedding car parade. Players can join them on Valentine's Day (February 14) for the festivities and earn Units. Also, for the Chinese Spring Festival, Lin Lie will perform a lion dance in Times Square. Players can log in to watch and join the show to receive Unit red envelopes.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!