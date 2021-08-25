Marvel's Midnight Suns Announced During Gamescom 2021

2K Games and Firaxis Games have finally revealed their Marvel project at Gamescom 2021 with Marvel's Midnight Suns. The game features a combination f familiar faces as well as some of the darker order of heroes within the Marvel universe coming together to defeat Lilith before the Darkhold is complete. The game will be more of an XCOM-like tactical RPG where you'll have to utilize the heroes at your disposal to bring about an end to the chaos. Enjoy the trailer below as the game is set to be released in March 2022.

Through a twisted marriage of magic and science, the nefarious force known as Hydra has revived Lilith, Mother of Demons, after centuries of slumber. Lilith will stop at nothing to complete an ancient prophecy and summon her evil master, Chthon. Pushed to the brink, the Avengers desperately look to fight fire with Hellfire by enlisting the help of the Midnight Suns – Nico Minoru, Blade, Magik, and Ghost Rider – young heroes with powers deeply rooted in the supernatural, formed to prevent the very prophecy Lilith aims to fulfill. Together, they resurrect an ancient warrior – the Hunter, Lilith's forsaken child and the only hero known to have ever defeated her.

"We're thrilled to team with Firaxis Games, who combine a history of building outstanding tactical games with an authentic love of Marvel's supernatural side," said Bill Rosemann, Vice President of Creative at Marvel Games. "Marvel's Midnight Suns offers players the chance to not only live alongside legendary heroes, but to also experience an all-new, original story that dives deep into the monstrous shadows of the Marvel Universe. Darkness Falls. Rise Up!" "I grew up reading and loving Marvel comics," said Jake Solomon, Creative Director for Marvel's Midnight Suns at Firaxis Games. "To be entrusted with these characters and their stories is an honor for me and the team. If you're a Marvel fan, or an RPG fan, or a fan of tactics games, Marvel's Midnight Suns will make these beloved characters come alive in a way that you've never seen before."