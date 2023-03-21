Marvel's Midnight Suns Releases All-New Morbius DLC Morbius makes his way into Marvel's Midnight Suns as the latest DLC character, as his content is available now.

2K Games and Marvel Entertainment have released new DLC content for Marvel's Midnight Suns as The Hunger DLC brings Morbius to the game. Everyone's favorite weirdly mutated vampire from the Spider-Man universe comes in with a world of fury, looking to make a major difference in how you manage to work as a team in a few unique ways. He's not the heaviest hitter or the quickest, but there are some unique abilities under his belt that can aid the others in ways you wouldn't expect. We got the full rundown of what he brings to the game and a trailer showing it off as the DLC is available now.

"In The Hunger, Morbius, who inadvertently transformed himself into a bat-like being in an attempt to cure his rare disease, must join forces with the Midnight Suns to combat a vampyre threat sweeping across New York City. As if a vampyre outbreak wasn't enough, Hydra has started infusing undead DNA into its toughest troops to create a squadron of transformed supersoldiers. Morbius had hoped to reverse-engineer their traits to create a serum that would let him withstand sunlight—but in the wrong hands, his research could make all of vampyre-kind unstoppable."

New Recruitable Hero: Morbius, a living vampire wielding 11 unique Hero Abilities

New Story Missions: Fight a host of fresh enemy types across challenging new encounters

New Abbey Upgrade: Laboratory

3 Additional Hero Skins, 7 Abbey Outfits, and 2 Swimsuits for Morbius

"Morbius is recruited by completing his first story mission "Weird Science," which becomes playable after completing the "Spidermaaaans" mission and Spider-Man unmasks in the Abbey during Act One. In combat, Morbius is all about applying Bleed to enemies, and then capitalizing on that effect for increased damage. Similar to Captain Marvel, he can enter a "Bloodlust" state after using a few of his abilities, granting him Block and causing all of his damaging abilities to apply Bleed. While Blade is the master of distributing Bleed through Chain abilities, Morbius focuses more on increased single-target damage – try pairing the both of them and see how they really feed off each other! His "A Greater Hunger" Passive from building Friendship lowers the required amount of cards needed to activate Bloodlust. Morbius' unique Abbey Research project Laboratory allows the purchase of permanent modifications to a hero's secondary stats, though these will always have a trade-off. Upgrading Laboratory increases the amount of stat options and their rarity."