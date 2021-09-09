Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Is Slated For 2023 Release

Insomniac Games and PlayStation Studios revealed today that we'll finally be getting Marvel's Spider-Man 2! Only it will be happening in 2023. The highly-anticipated sequel made its debut during the PlayStation Showcase 2021, which you can watch the trailer for it below. It's very flashy and gives us hope for a lot of cool storylines to explore, but at the very end we were greeted with a slate that simply read "2023". Along with the trailer, we have a little more info about it from the PlayStation Blog from Ryan Schneider, Head of Franchise Strategy & Studio Relations for Insomniac Games.

While pushing the capabilities of the console will be very exciting, we're equally pumped to craft all-new stories for Peter and Miles in this sequel. Just as in our previous Spider-Man games, we not only want to tell a great Super Hero story, but also deliver a compelling human story, one full of heart and humor that dives deep into the people behind the mask.

Much of the development team that brought you Marvel's Spider-Man is returning to produce Marvel's Spider-Man 2, including Bryan Intihar (creative director) and Ryan Smith (game director). Today's game footage trailer is merely just a glimpse at what's in store in terms of the new abilities our heroes will acquire, suits they will wear (more on that some other time), and the villains that will try to hunt them down. And speaking of villains, did you catch that final line at the end of the trailer? We're so happy to announce that Tony Todd (of Candyman fame) will be voicing the symbiote-fueled Venom in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. We're also delighted to welcome back Yuri Lowenthal and Nadji Jeter, who will reprise their roles as Peter and Miles respectively. We've been fortunate to work with so many incredibly talented actors in our Spider-Man games, and Tony has been such a wonderful addition to the cast.