Master & Great League Begin In Pokémon GO Battle League Season 7

Put away your 2500 CP-limited Pokémon folks, because Ultra League is wrapping up in Pokémon GO's GO Battle League Season 7. It'll be back in no time at all but, for now, GBL is switching over to Master League and Great League, but things will be a bit different this time. Let's check into what's going on with Pokémon GO's PVP arena for April 2021.

GO Battle League Season 7 will run until June, so we are in many ways just getting started. Here's what the official Pokémon GO blog has announced for the month of April 2021 in GO Battle League:

The Master League, Master League Classic, and the Great League will run from Monday, March 29, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. to Monday, April 5, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7). Only Pokémon that haven't been powered up with Candy XL are allowed in Master League Classic.

Uh-oh. This begins today and there's no mention of the staple Master League Premier Cup. Bleeding Cool will report on the new meta for each cup, and my fingers are honestly crossed that they just failed to mention Premier. That's my personal favorite form of PVP.

All three leagues will run from Monday, April 5, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. to Monday, April 12, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7).

Last time all three ran, I believe that Ultra League Premier also ran concurrently with the three standard leagues.

The Great League and a new cup called Great League Remix will run from Monday, April 12, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. to Monday, April 26, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7).

Remix will ban the top 10 most-used Pokémon from the standard Great League. I'm betting on Skarmory, Azumarill, and potentially Whiscash, Stunfisk, and more of those species that you get sick of seeing and even have to begrudgingly use to keep up with the meta. (Who am I kidding, though, I love using Whiscash.)

Then, the final leg of April 2021's GO Battle League features will include:

The Ultra League and its Premier Cup will run from Monday, April 26, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. to Monday, May 10, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7).