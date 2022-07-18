Masters Of The Universe Will Be Coming To Fall Guys

Mattel and Epic Games have revealed that they will be bringing the Masters Of The Universe over to Fall Guys later this year. In what is being boasted as the first-ever mash-up between the two entities, which will feature a limited edition multipack featuring multiple figures from the series, including He-Man, Skeletor, Teela, and Battle Cat, all made to look like Fall Guys Beans. All of which will be put into unique packaging that will do its best to pay homage to both the world of Eternia and the obstacle-course-filled video game. The one team not mentioned in all of this, which we're assuming is going to happen, is that we'll eventually see He-Man-related figures added to the game at some point. Because why would you only create a physical toy and NOT add those figures as options? You can read more about the appearance at SDCC below as we have to wait to actually get a look at them.

Each Masters of the Universe character comes with four points of articulation and a unique accessory including He-Man and his Power Sword, Skeletor with his Havoc Staff, Teela and her Sword of the Captain of the Guard, and Battle Cat with his Armored Helm. The action figure collaboration between Mattel and Fall Guys will be a special release with limited quantities available for presale on Mattel Creations , Mattel's collaboration and direct-to-consumer platform, this Fall. Attendees of San Diego Comic-Con can get an exclusive look at the Masters of the Universe Fall Guys figures at Mattel booth #3029. Fans may also visit Mattel Creations to sign up for alerts and be among the first to know when this exclusive product becomes available for presale. Last but not least, fans should also be on the lookout for the iconic MOTU characters to soon join Fall Guys in-game.