Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Janbeh Games, Love Ghostie

Matchmaking Sim Love, Ghostie Arrives Mid-August

The new haunting matchmaking simulator Love, Ghostie has been given a release date, as it arrives about a month from now.

Article Summary Love, Ghostie, a new ghostly matchmaking sim, releases on Steam on August 14.

Play as Ghostie, matching amorous specters in an enchanted manor.

Unlock unique love stories among 12 residents with 66 couple combinations.

Boost spirit romance with secret dates, room decoration, and fun minigames.

Indie game developer and publisher Janbeh Games has confirmed the official release date for Love, Ghostie, as the game arrives next month. In case you haven't seen the game before, you play a lovely little ghost who basically plays matchmaker for those who have passed on. You'll be presented with several different ghosts to pair up with partners, but if things don't work out, it's totally okay. There are plenty more options to choose from in the afterlife. You'll be able to try it for yourself when the game comes out on PC via Steam on August 14.

Love, Ghostie

Meet Ghostie, a matchmaking ghost new to the manor who loves to watch romance blossom. Create any romance you want and learn more about the residents of the manor to help them find their BOO. Experiment with different couples and unlock relationship stories that are unique to each pair of residents. Discover each resident's unique personality by giving them gifts, assigning them on dates, or giving them tasks that affect their happiness and relationships. Enjoy minigames and unlock upgrades to expand the manor and meet new residents. It's up to you to help the residents find the right partner. But don't worry you can always test the waters with other relationships to find the perfect match.

Create any romance you want – every resident is shippable with every other resident!

Resurrect some joy in a stranger's life – set residents up on (not-so) secret dates, help decorate their rooms, and send them on tasks to lift their spirits!

Help someone find their BOO – as residents get closer to each other, you'll unlock adorable relationship scenes. Every pair of residents has their own unique story!

Play with people's hearts – unlockable minigames deepen resident relationships and boost resident happiness!

Large combination of couples – with a total of 12 residents, discover 66 combinations of couples with unique storylines!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!