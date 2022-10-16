Mawile Raid Guide In Pokémon GO: Festival Of Lights
The Festival of Lights event has brought a new raid rotation to Pokémon GO. Before the event wraps up, get out there and raid! Tier Three currently has quite an interesting array of Pokémon available and Bleeding Cool is here to help you battle your raid boss of choice. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on and defeat Mawile, perfect your catching strategy, and understand this Pokémon's Shiny rate during the Festival of Lights.
Top Mawile Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mawile counters as such:
- Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Apex Shadow Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire+
- Shadow Charizard: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Shadow Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat
- Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat
- Shadow Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat
- Apex Purified Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire++
- Flareon: Fire Spin, Overheat
- Mega Charizard X: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mawile with efficiency.
- Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat
- Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat
- Reshiram: Fire Fang, Overheat
- Blaziken: Counter, Blast Burn
- Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Earthquake
- Heatran: Fire Spin, Flamethrower
- Incarnate Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power
- Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power
- Emboar: Low Kick, Blast Burn
- Charizaed: Ember, Blast Burn
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
You can go it alone! Mawile can be defeated by solo players. To do so, your best bet is to use Pokémon from the above counters guide and suit them with the correct moveset. It is also important to power your Pokémon up.
Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the most effective way to catch Pokémon.
Shiny Odds
The Shiny rate for Mawile is approximately one in 60.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers!