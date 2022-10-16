Mawile Raid Guide In Pokémon GO: Festival Of Lights

The Festival of Lights event has brought a new raid rotation to Pokémon GO. Before the event wraps up, get out there and raid! Tier Three currently has quite an interesting array of Pokémon available and Bleeding Cool is here to help you battle your raid boss of choice. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on and defeat Mawile, perfect your catching strategy, and understand this Pokémon's Shiny rate during the Festival of Lights.

Top Mawile Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mawile counters as such:

Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Apex Shadow Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire+

Shadow Charizard: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Shadow Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat

Shadow Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat

Apex Purified Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire++

Flareon: Fire Spin, Overheat

Mega Charizard X: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mawile with efficiency.

Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat

Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Overheat

Blaziken: Counter, Blast Burn

Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Heatran: Fire Spin, Flamethrower

Incarnate Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Emboar: Low Kick, Blast Burn

Charizaed: Ember, Blast Burn

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

You can go it alone! Mawile can be defeated by solo players. To do so, your best bet is to use Pokémon from the above counters guide and suit them with the correct moveset. It is also important to power your Pokémon up.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the most effective way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mawile is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!