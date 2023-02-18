Mayhem In Single Valley Set For Release In Early March tinyBuild Games has confirmed that Mayhem In Single Valley will be released for PC when it finally comes out on March 2nd.

It was confirmed this week from tinyBuild Games and developer Fluxscopic that Mayhem In Single Valley will be released the first week of March. After already having teased and put out demo versions of the game for a couple of years now, we now know the game will officially drop on March 2nd, 2023. And it won't just be for PC, as the fast-paced puzzle-loaded action-adventure title will also come to all three major consoles. You can get a good look at how the game will play by checking out the latest trailer, which we have for you down below, as you fight off the zombie hordes in this quaint little valley.

"Guide Jack, an aspiring artist accepted into the college of his dreams. As he prepares to leave his hometown for art school, a terrible truck collision spills toxic sludge into the local water supply, transforming Jack's neighbors and the surrounding wildlife of Single Valley into mindless zombies. With his neighborhood irradiated and the undead running rampant, Jack has no choice but to put his college plans on hold: this rising freshman now rises to save the world."

"Search Single Valley and determine how to stop the apocalypse. Solve puzzles and locate collectibles while dodging, luring, and stunning mutated enemies. Evade blood-thirsty bunnies, contaminated cats, and barbaric bears. Loot new materials to use as equipment and set up distractions to create paths through hordes of the undead. Learn the best ways to avoid conflict, like tossing carrots to distract critters or firing nuts and bolts from a slingshot to daze the infected. Explore a beautifully pixelated world populated with 2D characters placed on a 3D-modeled canvas, using shadows to enhance the atmosphere. A retro-inspired original soundtrack combined with 8-bit sound effects pays homage to the classic days of gaming, serenading survivors with a comforting sense of nostalgia."