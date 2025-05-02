Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Maze Mice, Trampoline Tales

Maze Mice Releases New Dev Video With Early Access Launch

Check out the latest developer video for the title Maze Mice as the game has been launched onto Steam in Early Access this week

Article Summary Maze Mice launches on Steam Early Access with a fresh dev video from Trampoline Tales.

Play as a clever mouse dodging felines in a time-stopping pixel-art adventure game.

Collect upgrade dots, unlock power-ups, and experiment with quirky defensive items.

Choose from unlockable animal characters and enjoy a retro soundtrack by Vincent Colavita.

Indie game developer and publisher Trampoline Tales dropped a new dev video today for Maze Mice as the game has been launched into Early Access today. It isn't that long of a video, it's roughly 30 seconds of content about what you can expect to play in the EA version, hosted by Dan DiIorio, the lead developer and founder of Trampoline Tales. Enjoy the video above as the game is live right now.

Maze Mice

Navigate the labyrinthian nooks and crannies of a once-cozy attic as a tiny mouse while staying one paw ahead of ferocious felines. Luckily, in this attic, time only moves when you move! Stand still to stop time, giving the resilient rodent ample opportunity to sketch the safest route ahead. Hoard precious upgrades hidden around each winding twist and turn to stay alive. Scramble toward safety and collect upgrade dots to gain experience and unlock powerful upgrades. Bundle up in a Tiny Sweater for extra health, turn on the Vacuum to attract nearby items (cheese, please!), and gobble up Popcorn to temporarily avoid damage. Deploy Flame Trails, Knitting Needles, Hairballs, and other pesky provisions to send cats screeching!

Stay nimble to maneuver through the attic's tricky side entrances, plotting the perfect path to the nearest dots. Escape the clutching claws of different kinds of felines, including curious Chasers and ghostly Phasers. Survive the chaos with tiny whiskers intact, or get caught and take a trip to the Big Mouse House in the sky. Unlock permanent upgrades and add an adorable array of animal characters to the roster, including mice, rabbits, and guinea pigs, each with their own starting upgrades. Dash through a retro, top-down pixelated world rife with charming details and sway to the sounds of a tail-swishing soundtrack from Vincent Colavita, composer of Luck be a Landlord.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!