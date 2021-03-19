Mega Abomasnow Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: March 2021

Mega Abomasnow is back in raids in Pokémon GO. In this ever-shifting meta, let's take a look at the top counters to help trainers take down this dual Grass/Ice-type, which can be encountered in its Shiny form. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Mega, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Abomasnow's 100% IVs.

Top Mega Abomasnow Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Mega Abomasnow counters as such:

Mega Charizard Y (Fire Spin, Blast Burn)

Shadow Entei (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Shadow Moltres (Fire Spin, Overheat)

Mega Charizard X (Fire Spin, Blast Burn)*

Mega Houndoom (Fire Fang, Flamethrower)

Reshiram (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Shadow Charizard (Fire Spin, Blast Burn)

Shadow Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Darmanitan (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Shadow Magmortar (Fire Spin, Fire Punch)

Shadow Arcanine (Fire Fang, Flamethrower)

*Keep in mind that you can only have one Pokémon Mega Evolved at once, so your best bet is to go with Charizard Y over Charizard X, as it is the stronger option.

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Abomasnow with efficiency.

Heatran (Fire Spin, Flamethrower)

Entei (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Chandelure (Fire Spin, Overheat)

Moltres (Fire Spin, Overheat)

Blaziken (Counter, Blast Burn)

Victini (Quick Attack, V Create)

Typhlosion (Incinerate, Blast Burn)

Charizard (Fire Spin, Blast Burn)

Flareon (Fire Spin, Overheat)

Arcanine (Fire Fang, Flamethrower)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Abomasnow has a double weakness to Fire-types and, due to this, can be defeated with two trainers. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Abomasnow. Even though this Mega reverts to its standard form before the catch screen, this isn't the easiest of catches compared to a wild spawn.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Mega Raid Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Mega Abomasnow will have a CP of 1349 in normal weather conditions and 1687 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!