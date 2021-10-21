Mega Absol Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: October 2021

Starting with the upcoming second part of the Halloween 2021 event, a new Mega Evolution will be unlocked in Pokémon GO: Mega Absol. Absol will appear in Mega Raids, where Mega Energy can be earned in order to Mega Evolve this Pokémon into this super-powered form. It will replace Gengar as the Mega Raid boss until the conclusion of the event. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Dark-type Mega Pokémon and perfect your catching strategy.

Top Mega Absol Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Absol counters as such:

Shadow Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Shadow Hariyama (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Lucario (Counter, Aura Sphere)

Conkeldurr (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Shadow Gardevoir (Charm, Dazzling Gleam)

Mega Beedrill (Bug Bite, X-Scissor)

Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Shadow Granbull (Charm, Play Rough)

Shadow Pinsir (Bug Bite, X-Scissor)

Hariyama (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Absol with efficiency.

Zacian – Hero of Many Battles Forme (Quick Attack, Play Rough)

Breloom (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Blazkien (Counter, Focus Blast)

Heracross (Counter, Megahorn)

Togekiss (Charm, Dazzling Gleam)

Toxicroak (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Sirfetch'd (Counter, Close Combat)

Gardevoir (Charm, Dazzling Gleam)

Burn Drive Genesect (Fury Cutter, X-Scissor)

Genesect (Fury Cutter, X-Scissor)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Absol can be duoed when it is featured in Mega Raids. When it is featured in Tier Three raids, it can be soloed.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Absol.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60, which also matches Absol's base Shiny rate before it was released as a Mega Evolution.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!