Mega Altaria Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Max Out Season

You can earn Mega Enery for your own Altaria by defeating Mega Altaria in Raids in the Max Out Finale event in Pokémon GO.

Top Mega Altaria counters include Shadow Metagross, Mega Gardevoir, and Mega Gengar.

Three trainers can defeat Mega Altaria, but four ensures success if counters are not maxed.

Utilize Circle Lock Technique and Golden Razz Berries for high catch rates.

The September, October, and November seasons of Pokémon GO, titled Max Out, are now wrapping up. This season has focused on Galar, introducing Dynamax Pokémon and Max Battles. For the final month of Max Out, Tier Five Raids will feature Lugia, Origin Forme Dialga, Origin Forme Palkia, Zacian, Zamazenta, Regieleki, and Regidrago with Shadow Raids featuring Suicune on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Manectric, Mega Salamence, Mega Beedrill, Mega Ampharos, and Mega Altaria. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Altaria, who will have a stint as the Mega Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Mega Altaria Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Altaria counters as such:

Shadow Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Mega Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Mega Gengar: Lick, Sludge Bomb

Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Shadow Excadrill: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Mega Beedrill: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Mega Diancie: Rock Throw, Dazzling Gleam

Shadow Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche

Nihilego: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Shadow Gengar: Lick, Sludge Bomb

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help efficiently take down Mega Altaria.

Dialga: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Kyuren: Steel Wing, Glaciate

Zacian: Metal Claw, Play Rough

Mamowsine: Powder Snow, Avalanche

Xerneas: Geomancy, Moonblast

Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang, Avalanche

Baxcalibur: Ice Fang, Avalanche

Genesect: Metal Claw, Magnet Bomb

Excadrill: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Melmetal: Thunder Shock, Double Iron Bash

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Altaria can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you are able to successfully catch with a Pinap Berry, though, you will earn additional Swablu Candy.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

