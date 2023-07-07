Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Espathra, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Part 26: Greavard Line

Greavard gets its first appearance in the Pokémon TCG with two cards in Scarlet & Violet with its evolution Houndstone getting a holo.

The Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG has begun. With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with Scarlet & Violet base set, which was officially released in the United States on March 31st, 2023. This set introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet base set spotlight, let's take a look at the Greavard line.

The new species Greavard and its evolution Houndstone all make their Pokémon TCG debuts in Scarlet & Violet. Let's take a look at their Dex entries to get to know these species better:

It is said that a dog Pokémon that died in the wild without ever interacting with a human was reborn as this Pokémon. This friendly Pokémon doesn't like being alone. Pay it even the slightest bit of attention, and it will follow you forever.

Now, Houndstone:

Houndstone spends most of its time sleeping in graveyards. Among all the dog Pokémon, this one is most loyal to its master. A lovingly mourned Pokémon was reborn as Houndstone. It doesn't like anyone touching the protuberance atop its head.

The first Greavard card to the left is illustrated by yuu with the center Greavard drawn by Shin Nagasawa. Artist Kouki Saitou contributes the holographic Houndstone.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!