Mega Beedrill Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Max Out Season

Mega Beedrill & Mega Ampharos return to Pokémon GO Raids for the Poison and Electric-themed Wild Area. Defeat Beedrill with this guide.

Article Summary Max Out season finale in Pokémon GO features Mega Beedrill and other Mega Raids.

Top Mega Beedrill counters include Mega Rayquaza, Shadow Mewtwo, and Mega Charizard Y.

Solo Mega Beedrill with top counters or team up with two or more trainers for success.

Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately 1 in 60 in Pokémon GO.

The September, October, and November season of Pokémon GO, titled Max Out, is now in its final month. This season has focused on Galar, introducing Dynamax Pokémon and Max Battles. For the final month of Max Out, Tier Five Raids will feature Lugia, Origin Forme Dialga, Origin Forme Palkia, Zacian, Zamazenta, Regieleki, and Regidrago with Shadow Raids featuring Suicune on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Manectric, Mega Salamence, Mega Beedrill, Mega Ampharos, and Mega Altaria. We will also see a special set of Raid Hours taking place with unique Pokémon during this week's lead-up to the Wild Arena event. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Beedrill, who is returning to Mega Raids this week. Let's get into it.

Top Mega Beedrill Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Beedrill counters as such:

Mega Rayquaza: Air Slash, Dragon Ascent

Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Psystrike

Shadow Salamence: Fire Fang, Fly

Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Mega Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Mega Salamence: Fire Fang, Fly

Shadow Heatran: Fire Spin, Magma Storm

Rayquaza: Air Slash, Dragon Ascent

Shadow Moltres: Fire Spin, Sky Attack

Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Psystrike

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help efficiently take down Mega Beedrill.

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Fusion Flare

Salamence: Fire Fang, Fly

Blacephalon: Incinerate, Mystical Fire

Yveltal: Gust, Oblivion Wing

Heatran: Fire Spin, Magma Storm

Moltres: Fire Spin, Sky Attack

Dusk Mane Necrozma: Psycho Cut, Sunsteel Strike

Dawn Wings Necrozma: Psycho Cut, Moongeist Beam

Lunala: Confusion, Psychic

Victini: Confusion, V-Create

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Beedrill can be defeated by solo trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. Successfully catching a Pokémon to which you have been given a Pinap Berry, however, will earn extra Candy.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

