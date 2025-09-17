Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: mega raid, pokemon, Tales of Transformation

Mega Camerupt Raid Day Unlocks a New Mega In Pokémon GO

A new Mega Evolution has been revealed for Pokémon GO: Mega Camerupt, who will feature in a Raid Day event later this month.

Article Summary Mega Camerupt debuts in Pokémon GO during a special Raid Day event on September 28, 2025.

Shiny Camerupt will be available for the first time, with boosted Shiny odds from Mega Raids.

Event bonuses include extra free Raid Passes, increased Remote Raid limit, and more Shiny opportunities.

$4.99 event ticket unlocks bonus Raid Passes, boosted XP and Stardust, and extra Rare Candy XL drops.

Mega Camerupt emerges during a newly announced Raid Day in Pokémon GO. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Mega Camerupt Raid Day event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Sunday, September 28, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

Sunday, September 28, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: Mega Camerupt makes its debut.

Mega Camerupt makes its debut. Shiny release: Camerupt will be available to encounter in its Shiny form. Before this, you would have had to catch a Shiny Numel to obtain a Shiny Camerupt.

Camerupt will be available to encounter in its Shiny form. Before this, you would have had to catch a Shiny Numel to obtain a Shiny Camerupt. Event bonuses: Remote Raid Pass limit increased to 20 from Saturday, September 27, at 5:00 p.m. to Sunday, September 28, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. PDT. Receive up to five additional free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a total of six). Increased chance of encountering Shiny Camerupt from Mega Raids.

Event Ticket: A $4.99 USD ticket will be available in the show. It offers: Eight additional Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a daily total of 14) Increased chance to get Rare Candy XL from Raid Battles 50% more XP from Raid Battles 2× Stardust from Raid Battles Niantic writes: "These bonuses will be effective on Sunday, September 28, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends that they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins. Please note that this ticket will only be available in the in-game shop until Sunday, September 28, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. local time."

A $4.99 USD ticket will be available in the show. It offers:

Camerupt was one of the few remaining Mega forms that hadn't yet been released… until recently. It has now been announced that Pokémon Legends: Z-A will release new Mega Evolutions, which will certainly appear in Pokémon GO in the future. These newly revealed Mega Evolutions include Victreebel, Dragonite, Chesnaught, Delphox, Greninja, Malamar, Hawlucha, Raichu Y, and Raichu X. It is likely that we will see more announced.

