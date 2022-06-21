Mega Charizard Y Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2022

The Pokémon TCG Crossover Event is now live in Pokémon GO. Right now, many of the raids happening feature species that appear in the upcoming TCG expansion based on the game that will be released on July 1st. This includes Mega Charizard Y in Mega Raids. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on Mega Charizard Y and perfect your catching strategy.

Top Mega Charizard Y Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Mega Charizard Y counters as such:

Mega Aerodactyl (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Shadow Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Rampardos (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Rhyperior (Smack Down, Rock Wrecker)

Shadow Aerodactyl (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Terrakion (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Shadow Omastar (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Gigalith (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Aerodactyl (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Charizard Y with efficiency.

Omastar (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Alolan Golem (Rock Throw, Stone Edge)

Golem (Rock Throw, Stone Edge)

Midnight Form Lycanroc (Rock Throw, Stone Edge)

Nihilego (Acid, Rock Slide)

Incarnate Forme Landorus (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Aggron (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Solrock (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Lunatone (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Archeops (Wing Attack, Ancient Power)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Charizard Y is the rare Mega Raid that can be completed by solo players. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, because Charizard is an evolved form, I'd suggest throwing out Pinap Berries for the first few tosses to see if you can earn extra Charmander Candy.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!