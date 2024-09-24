Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: gardevoir, Max Out, Niantic, pokemon, pokemon go

Mega Gardevoir Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Max Out Season

While Zacian gets its Shiny debut in Tier Five Raids, Mega Gardevoir returns to Mega Raids. Beat it with these counters and attacks.

Article Summary Max Out season features Dynamax Pokémon, Max Battles, and Mega Raids with Mega Gardevoir, Absol, and Houndoom.

Top Mega Gardevoir counters include Dusk Mane Necrozma, Shadow Metagross, and Origin Forme Giratina.

For non-Shadow and non-Mega counters, use Pokémon like Dialga, Nihilego, and Genesect.

Defeat Mega Gardevoir with at least two trainers; use Golden Razz Berries and Circle Lock Technique for catching.

The September, October, and November seasons of Pokémon GO, titled Max Out, have now been announced. This season will focus on Galar, introducing Dynamax Pokémon and Max Battles. For the first month of Max Out, Tier Five Raids will feature Kyogre, Groudon, and Zacian, with Shadow Raids featuring Raikou on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Absol, Mega Houndoom, and Mega Gardevoir. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Gardevoir, who returns to Mega Raids soon. Let's get into it.

Top Mega Gardevoir Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Gardevoir counters as such:

Dusk Mane Necrozma: Metal Claw, Sunsteel Strike

Shadow Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Dawn Wings Necrozma: Shadow Claw, Moongeist Beam

Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Force

Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Mega Aggron: Iron Tail, Heavy Slam

Shadow Excadrill: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Jirachi: Charge Beam, Doom Desire

Melmetal: Thunder Shock, Double Iron Bash

Gholdengo: Hex, Shadow Ball

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Gardevoir with efficiency.

Origin Forme Dialga: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Dialga: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Excadrill: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Nihilego: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Altered Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Force

Genesect: Metal Claw, Magnet Bomb

Heatran: Fire Spin, Iron Head

Aggron: Iron Tail, Heavy Slam

Bisharp: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Overqwil: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Gardevoir can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!