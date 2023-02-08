Mega Gardevoir Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: February 2023 Mega Gardevoir Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players: Use Steel-type and Poison-type Pokémon to battle Mega Gardevoir in Mega Raids.

The newly live Valentine's Day 2023 event in Pokémon GO is bringing a new raid rotation to the game. The main draw is the release of Shiny Tapu Lele in Tier Five Raids, as well as the debut of Mega Gardevoir in Mega Raids. There are some solid options available in Tiers One and Three as well. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down the Mega Gardevoir in, you guessed it, Mega Raids. Let's get into it.

Top Mega Gardevoir Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Gardevoir counters as such:

Shadow Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Mega Gengar: Lick, Sludge Bomb

Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Nihilego: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Force

Dialga: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Mega Beedrill: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Mega Scizor: Bullet Punch, Iron Head

Mega Aggron: Iron Tail, Heavy Slam

Shadow Scizor: Bullet Punch, Iron Head

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Gardevoir with efficiency.

Excadrill: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Overqwil: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Jirachi: Charge Beam, Doom Desire

Genesect: Metal Claw, Magnet Bomb

Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball

Altered Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Force

Roserade: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball

Regigigas: Steel-type Hidden Power, Giga Impact

Bisharp: Metal Claw, Iron Head

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Gardevoir can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. Since Gardevoir is an evolved Pokémon, though, it would benefit you to try Pinap Berries on your first few throws in hopes of earning extra Ralts Candy.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!