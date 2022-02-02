Mega Houndoom Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: February 2022

February 2022 will have quite a limited Mega Raid selection in Pokémon GO. The month kicks off with Mega Houndoom, replacing the previous Mega Raid boss of Mega Aerodactyl. Then, later in the month, Mega Ampharos will take over. This means there will be no new Mega Evolutions released in Pokémon GO in February 2022. First, let's focus on the current Mega Raid boss of Mega Houndoom. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Mega and perfect your catching strategy.

Top Mega Houundoom Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Hondoom counters as such:

Mega Blastoise (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)

Shadow Swampert (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)

Terrakion (Smack Down, Sacred Sword)

Shadow Feraligatr (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)

Mega Gyarados (Waterfall, Hydro Pump)

Mega Aerodactyl (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Shadow Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Shadow Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Conkedurr (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Rhyperior (Mud-Slap, Rock Wrecker)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Houndoom with efficiency.

Kyogre (Waterfall, Surf)

Rampardos (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Swampert (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)

Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Garchomp (Mud Shot, Earth Power)

Lucario (Counter, Aura Sphere)

Feraligatr (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)

Samurott (Waterfall, Hydro Cannon)

Kingler (Bubble, Crabhammer)

Hariyama (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Houndoom can be defeated with three trainers. If you cannot guarantee the top counters and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or five players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, Houndoom is an evolved form, so it will offer extra Candy if caught with a Pinap Berry. I'd suggest trying a few Pinaps for your first throws.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60. Happy raiding, fellow trainers!

