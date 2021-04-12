Mega Man Battle Network 4 Blue Moon On Auction At ComicsConnect

Comics Connect, a comics and games-based auction house located in New York, NY, has put a rare, WATA VF+ 8.5-graded copy of Mega Man Battle Network 4: Blue Moon up for auction! This game will be on the auction block up until 7:25 PM Eastern Time (or 6:25 PM Central Time) on Monday, April 12th, and as of the time of writing, it is going for an absolute steal of a price: $11.oo USD!

Fans of the Mega Man Battle Network sub-franchise of Capcom's main Mega Man franchise would easily remember this game for any number of innovations it brought to the series: For some, it was the intriguing tournament structure, while for others, it was the time that Megaman.exe first assumed the general form of another NetNavi (MMBN3's elemental form changes notwithstanding). And for others still, it was the infamously-frustrating "curry cooking" mandatory minigame that precluded absolutely nothing remarkable. But we all got through that with time and a level head, right?

Be it for the sake of form changes or making virtual curries, Mega Man Battle Network 4: Blue Moon is a game that holds fond memories for many players of the Battle Network line of games. If you are interested in getting ahold of this Game Boy Advance game complete in box, you have again until April 12th at 6:25 PM Central Time to make a bid to do so! You can find it on Comics Connect's auction site by clicking here. Good luck! Have you played this series before? Let us and other prospective bidders know what you thought by commenting below!