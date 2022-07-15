Mega Pidgeot Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: July 2022

Mega Raids are shifting every week in July 2022 in Pokémon GO, and now it's time for a Kanto favorite to spread its mighty wings. Mega Pidgeot returns and now you can earn Mega Pidgeot Energy and hunt Shiny Pidgeot by raiding it. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Mega Evolved Pokémon, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Mega Pidgeot's Shiny rate.

Top Mega Pidgeot Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Mega Pidgeot counters as such:

Shadow Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Shadow Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

Xurkitree (Spark, Dischage) *Not yet available for all trainers

Mega Manectric (Thunder Fang, Wild Charge)

Shadow Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Shadow Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt)

Mega Aerodactyl (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Zekrom (Charge Beam, Wild Charge)

Rampardos (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Shadow Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Pidgeot with efficiency.

Therian Forme Thundurus (Volt Switch, Thunderbolt)

Rhyperior (Smack Down, Rock Wrecker)

Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Terrakion (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt)

Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)

Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Luxray (Spark, Wild Charge)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Pidgeot can be defeated by two players now that Mega Raids have been reduced to Tier Four. If you cannot make sure of the best counters, I would suggest going for three trainers.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. I would suggest trying Pinap Berries for the first few throws as those can multiply the already increased number of Candies that evolved Pokémon offer.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

Pidgeot can be encountered in its Shiny form and it currently has the Mega-capable rate of approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!