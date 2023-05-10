Mega Pinsir Raid Guide For Pokémon GO In May 2023
Mega Pinsir has been released! You can use our Mega Pinsir Raid Guide for Pokémon GO to defeat this Bug/Flying-type & earn Mega Energy.
Tapu Fini is back in Tier Five Raids with a Shiny release, but that isn't the only new drop coming to Pokémon GO. Mega Pinsir is finally here! Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Pinsir, who become a Flying/Bug-type in this newly enhanced form, so you can earn Mega Energy for your own Pinsir. Let's get into it.
Top Mega Pinsir Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Pinsir counters as such:
- Mega Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
- Shadow Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slider
- Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker
- Tyrantrum: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam
- Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide
- Gigalith: Smack Down, Meteor Beam
- Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide
- Shadow Golem: Rock Throw, Stone Edge
- Incarnate Forme Landorus: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Pinsir with efficiency.
- Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
- Archeops: Wing Attack, Rock-type Ancient Power
- Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Rock Slide
- Nihilego: Acid, Rock Slide
- Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge
- Omastar: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
- Hisuian Arcanine: Fire Fang, Rock Slide
- Reshiram: Fire Fang, Fusion Flare
- Alolan Golem: Rock Throw, Stone Edge
- Golem: Rock Throw, Stone Edge
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Mega Pinsir can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players.
Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.
Shiny Odds
The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers!