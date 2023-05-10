Mega Pinsir Raid Guide For Pokémon GO In May 2023 Mega Pinsir has been released! You can use our Mega Pinsir Raid Guide for Pokémon GO to defeat this Bug/Flying-type & earn Mega Energy.

Tapu Fini is back in Tier Five Raids with a Shiny release, but that isn't the only new drop coming to Pokémon GO. Mega Pinsir is finally here! Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Pinsir, who become a Flying/Bug-type in this newly enhanced form, so you can earn Mega Energy for your own Pinsir. Let's get into it.

Top Mega Pinsir Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Pinsir counters as such:

Mega Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Shadow Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slider

Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Tyrantrum: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam

Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Gigalith: Smack Down, Meteor Beam

Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Shadow Golem: Rock Throw, Stone Edge

Incarnate Forme Landorus: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Pinsir with efficiency.

Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Archeops: Wing Attack, Rock-type Ancient Power

Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Rock Slide

Nihilego: Acid, Rock Slide

Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Omastar: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Hisuian Arcanine: Fire Fang, Rock Slide

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Fusion Flare

Alolan Golem: Rock Throw, Stone Edge

Golem: Rock Throw, Stone Edge

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Pinsir can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!